Father of 19-y-o killed at Seattle's CHOP files lawsuits seeking $3 billion in damages

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., whose 19-year-old son was fatally shot inside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in June, has filed three claims against the city of Seattle, King County and the state of Washington, seeking $1 billion from each of the three governments.

“It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again,” the Anderson family attorney Evan Oshan said, according to King 5. “Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility!”

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. was killed after he went to CHOP in the early hours of June 20.

After the younger Anderson and another victim were shot at Cal Anderson Park, police were called into the zone but were met with crowds of hostile protesters (video) as they attempted to enter and clear a path for paramedics to treat and transport Anderson. Instead, so-called CHOP medics drove the gunshot victims to Harborview Medical Center. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were informed that Anderson had died and the second victim had sustained life-threatening injuries.

In July, the victim’s mother, Donnitta Sinclair Martin, filed a claim against the city, holding city officials responsible for allowing protesters to occupy six city blocks and alleging that police and fire officials failed to protect or medically assist her son, according to The Seattle Times.

Her attorneys have said they are planning to file a federal wrongful-death suit as well.

“(What) I do know is that there was a police precinct that was given up,” attorney Oshan was quoted as saying. “What I do know is that EMS did not come in and take care of Lorenzo as he lay bleeding. This was a totally lawless situation. It puts him in great danger and it was just wrong.”

Anderson Sr. earlier told media that he hadn’t received a call from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, black leaders, the Seattle Police Department or the CHOP protesters who witnessed his son’s murder.

He added that the only public figure who had reached out to him since his son’s death was President Donald Trump.

“Incredibly, Donald Trump called me,” he told Fox News affiliate Q13 outside the funeral home in Kent, California, where his son was buried. “The president of the United States called me today. He gave his condolences, and me, I’m not a political guy. I told him, ‘Nobody like you. I’m real.’ Donald Trump called me and he didn’t have to call me.”

Durkan, who was criticized for allowing lawlessness to continue inside CHOP and accused of only taking decisive action to clear the area after protesters demonstrated outside her home, later issued an executive order to shut down CHOP. She also called Anderson to extend her condolences days after the president first called him.

Suspects involved in CHOP murders remain at large and the Seattle Police Department is urging those with information to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.