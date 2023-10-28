Film based on Phil Robertson's redemption story grosses nearly $16M at box office

The faith-based film "The Blind," which focuses on the life of "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson, has made nearly $16 million since its release in late September.

"The Blind" has made approximately $15.7 million at the North American box office as of Monday, reported Deadline, making it the highest-grossing release for Fathom Events, beating out season three of the faith-centric "The Chosen" franchise.

The film is Fathom's first to see a lengthier theatrical run than its traditional event cinema releases, with the movie having its original showing schedule extended twice.

The movie held a steady position in the top 10 for the remainder of its more than three-week run in theaters, Deadline noted.

Fathom's previous record holder was episodes one and two of the third season of "The Chosen," which had grossed around $14.6 million at the box office.

The film tells the story of the early years of Phil and Kay Robertson's marriage in the 1960s, highlighting years of great hardship and God's redemption in Phil Roberton's life.

The Robertson family was depicted in an A&E reality series, "Duck Dynasty," which showed the people behind the multimillion-dollar family business making products for duck hunters, Duck Commander.

The Robertsons' son Willie Robertson, another "Duck Dynasty" star, told The Christian Post last month that it was challenging for him to watch the darkest time of his parents' lives being portrayed on the big screen.

"It's powerful. It's real. It's, in some ways, was hard to watch for us. It's hard to go back and highlight the darkest point of your life. I'm sure from my parents, that was the tough part," Willie Robertson said.

"I think in Christianity, we move on, we say, 'That's in the past.' We don't even like talking about it; it's hard to go back there. I was thankful that they did that they were able to share that story, that piece of their life with people, really just for the hopes that if someone else finds themselves in this desperate situation without God, that they could see that, and maybe that would help bring people closer to the Lord. And that's what happened in our family."

Kay Robertson agreed.

"It was hard, and you could tell that the enemy was coming after us, all of us," she told CP in an interview. "But I'll tell you, I felt like the greatest thing God ever gave me besides, of course, my husband, would be my children, and for them to hold tight and not let the enemy destroy their marriages or themselves. I'm so proud they were all so strong."

"The Blind" was produced by Tread Lively and GND Media Group and directed by Andrew Hyatt.

Aron von Andrian starred as Phil Robertson, while Amelia Eve played Kay Robertson.