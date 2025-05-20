Home News 'Light of the World,' new Jesus film told through Apostle John’s eyes to hit theaters this fall

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A new animated film about the life of Jesus is slated to hit theaters this fall, with its creators aiming to combine biblical accuracy, artistic quality and broad family appeal.

“Light of the World,” a 2D hand-drawn feature, is told through the eyes of the Apostle John and seeks to offer a fresh take on one of the most well-known stories in history.

Set for a nationwide release on Sept. 5, the film was produced by Brennan McPherson, president of The Salvation Poem Project, and directed by John J. Schafer ("Superbook") alongside Tom Bancroft ("Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King").

“John was the only apostle present at the crucifixion, and he was likely the youngest,” McPherson told The Christian Post during a sit-down conversation at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. “That gave us a natural way to present the story through a relatable teenage perspective without compromising historical plausibility.”

Rather than following the trend of CGI animation, the team behind "Light of the World" chose traditional 2D hand-drawn animation, a choice they said was deliberate for both artistic and symbolic reasons.

The visual style, Schafer noted, was designed to appeal across generations, particularly for families looking for content that’s both visually engaging and spiritually grounded.

“We wanted it to feel timeless, like the Disney films of the ’90s,” said Schafer. “But we also liked that hand-drawn animation has imperfections. It reflects humanity, and that ties into the broader message of the Gospel.”

Conveying the story of Jesus, including His death by crucifixion, presented particular challenges for a film targeted at younger viewers, the filmmakers said, adding they made intentional choices about what to include and what to suggest visually without being explicit.

“We didn’t want to avoid the hard parts, but we also didn’t want to be graphic,” Schafer said. “We used cinematic techniques to frame certain scenes in ways that would be appropriate for children.”

For example, during the crucifixion, John turns away from the scene, partially obscuring what’s happening. “What you don’t show can sometimes be more effective than what you do,” Schafer added.

McPherson, who has two young children, screened multiple versions of the film with his family throughout the production process. “My daughter watched a recent cut and just said, ‘That’s a good movie.’ It helped confirm we were on the right track.”

McPherson and Schafer said they worked hard to stay true to Scripture while making necessary narrative adaptations. “John and I became known as the ‘Bible police’ on set,” McPherson said. “We were constantly checking: Is this moment in Scripture? If not, is it plausible? Does it support the message?”

However, the film does include a few fictional elements, such as a scene in which a young John loses the family’s tax money, increasing the stakes of a later miracle. “It’s not in the Bible,” Schafer acknowledged, “but it’s consistent with the pressures of the time period. It gives the miracle of the fish more context and emotional weight.”

The team also consulted with ministry partners and theologians to vet the script and themes. “The core events, the theology, and the message are accurate,” Schafer said. “Where we introduced extra-biblical elements, we did so carefully and for the purpose of clarifying meaning.”

Though based in the U.S., "Light of the World" was created by an international team. Animation was completed in Ireland, the orchestral score was recorded in Budapest, and artists contributed from across Europe.

The film arrives amid a noticeable surge in faith-based film and television. Recent years have seen the success of projects like “The Chosen,” the biblical epic “House of David,” and international titles including the surprise Blockbuster hit, “King of Kings,” from South Korea. Major distributors like Amazon have increasingly backed spiritually themed projects, and streaming platforms have begun to carve out space for religious content.

“We’re seeing a lot of strong Christian media emerging globally,” said McPherson. “It’s encouraging to see different cultures telling biblical stories through their own artistic lens.”

The decision to pursue a theatrical release — instead of going directly to streaming — was intentional, McPherson said, emphasizing that theater is a key venue for reaching beyond existing Christian audiences.

“People are more likely to accept an invitation to a movie than to a church service,” he said. “This is a chance for families to invite others into a story that could spark important conversations.”

McPherson added that box office revenue would not go to private investors, but back into the ministry. “The goal is to support more outreach, more tools, more resources, not profit.”

Timed with the film’s release, a children’s ministry curriculum and set of print materials will be published by Tyndale House. “We want this to be a resource for churches and schools, not just a one-time viewing experience,” Schafer said.

Looking ahead, the team is also working on a faith-based video game. Titled "Clay Fire," it’s a fantasy parable inspired by the Gospel of John, designed for consoles and PC.

“It’s a real game, a six-hour playthrough experience developed by professionals,” McPherson said. “And we’re going to release it for free. There just aren’t many games that are spiritually healthy and creatively engaging. We want to change that.”

McPherson, a self-described lifelong gamer, said many Christians in the industry are eager to work on faith-based content but lack the opportunities or funding to do so. “There’s real potential here,” he said. “We want to help grow that space.”

“Light of the World” took nearly four years to complete, involving a team of more than 380 people across several continents. “It’s the largest project we’ve ever worked on,” Schafer said. “And it’s been a long road, but one we believe was worth it.”

With post-production wrapping up and marketing efforts underway, the team is hopeful that the film will resonate with a wide audience, Christian or otherwise.

“Our aim is simple,” McPherson said. “We want people to understand why Jesus matters, and to do it in a way that’s honest, beautiful, and engaging.”

“Light of the World” opens in U.S. theaters on Sept. 5.