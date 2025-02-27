Home News 'House of David' review: Visually stunning and spiritually rich series brings Old Testament to life

With strong cinematography, solid performances and a focus on biblical accuracy, Prime Video’s “House of David” is an ambitious mix of drama and historical storytelling, capturing the fall of King Saul and the simultaneous rise of David with the scope of “The Lord of the Rings” and the character depth of “The Chosen.”

From Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin (who previously teamed up for “Jesus Revolution,” "I Can Only Imagine" and “The Case for Christ”), the first season, which premiered on Prime this week, follows David’s early years: His journey from shepherd to warrior and court musician, culminating in his battle against the giant Goliath.

The story unfolds at a steady pace, allowing key moments, such as David’s anointing by Samuel, his friendship with Jonathan and his evolving relationship with King Saul, to develop naturally, resulting in an engaging experience that explores themes of faith, obedience and destiny.

From the beginning, it’s clear that Gunn and Erwin approached the biblical story with respect and care; they love the subject matter. Both are professing Christians who understand the massive responsibility — and potential criticism — that comes with bringing the Bible to the big screen. The duo plays close attention to Scripture, from the set design and historical details (like the fact that Samuel was a Nazarite and thus forbidden to cut his hair) and theological themes.

And rather than simply retelling well-known events, “House of David” focuses on the personal struggles of its characters, making them relatable and human (even Goliath!), a technique that helped propel “The Chosen,” also recently acquired by Amazon, to a worldwide phenomenon.

Egyptian-born Michael Iskander’s portrayal of David shows his growth from a humble shepherd to a leader, while Ali Suliman’s King Saul balances authority and insecurity, making his descent into paranoia both compelling and heartbreaking

Stephen Lang’s performance as Samuel is particularly strong, bringing wisdom and gravitas to his role as the prophet guiding both kings — no easy feat, audiences are reminded.

With Amazon’s backing, “House of David” benefits from high production values rarely seen in faith-based projects; filmed in Greece, the scenery is stunning, the battles feel intense and the costumes and sets pull viewers into the biblical world. David’s love for song is central to his character, and hearing Hebrew psalms woven into the story from a musically-gifted Iskander adds a powerful touch.

Iskander may not fit the traditional image of a warrior-king, but his portrayal grows stronger as the series progresses, emphasizing David’s heart and trust in God rather than just physical strength.

Suliman’s Saul is well-developed, showing a ruler torn between divine expectations and personal ambition. It’s his inability to fully submit to God’s authority, the series emphasizes, that leads to a series of rash decisions and ultimately, his downfall. His tale is a cautionary one, demonstrating how unchecked pride and self-reliance inevitably lead to destruction.

It’s Lang’s Samuel, however, that truly anchors the series, delivering powerful moments of prophecy and rebuke. The series emphasizes just how deeply Samuel understands the weight of his responsibilities and holds a deep connection to God’s will.

Overall, 'House of David" is a well-crafted series that brings biblical storytelling to a wide audience. The series serves as a reminder that, regardless of one’s faith background, there’s no denying the Bible is full of good, epic stories. It avoids the pitfalls of overly preachy faith-based productions, instead balancing biblical accuracy (despite some creative licenses) with strong character-driven drama.

True leadership, "House of David" ultimately reminds audiences, comes from humility and faith in a Holy God rather than personal ambition.

There is much more to tell when it comes to King David’s story, and “House of David” leaves room for future seasons to explore his reign, moral failures, pride and ultimate redemption. In an impressive first foray into the world of streaming, Gunn and Erwin show that biblical stories can be told with both respect and high production quality, making “House of David” a strong addition to the often-polarizing genre.

The first three episodes of "House of David" are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.