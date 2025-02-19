Home News 'The Chosen' agrees to exclusive streaming deal with Amazon MGM Studios

"The Chosen," a popular crowdfunded series documenting the life of Jesus Christ, has a new home on Amazon as a new season will debut in movie theaters worldwide next month.

In a YouTube video published Sunday, "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins announced that "Prime Video, yes, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios," will be the exclusive "third-party home of our current show."

The announcement comes nearly a year after "The Chosen" severed ties with Angel Studios, which had distributed the show when it first premiered in 2019.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Amazon MGM Studios can help engineer "a massive theatrical release all over the world" that will ensure the series a "theatrical release in as many countries around the world as possible," Jenkins said.

As part of the deal, Prime Video will "get the first exclusive streaming window after the theatrical release."

"There's going to be the release of the eight episodes of season 5, and then [for] 90 days, it will be exclusively on Prime Video here in the states, which means that after they release the season finale, there's 90 more days and then it will be in 'The Chosen' app," he explained.

Jenkins said an announcement about the streaming windows for countries other than the United States will be coming soon.

Last year, Jenkins and the cast of "The Chosen" revealed that the series' forthcoming fifth season would focus on Holy Week and the days leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The program's fifth season is also known as "The Chosen: Last Supper."

The first and second episodes of the season will be released on March 28. Episodes three through five are slated for release the following week. On April 11, episodes six through eight will be released as the last set of episodes for the fifth season.

The fifth season's release coincides with the season of Lent.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the entire season on Palm Sunday and Easter weekend. Palm Sunday is April 13, while Easter weekend is April 19-20. While viewers in the U.S. can take advantage of this opportunity on both Palm Sunday and Easter weekend, the option is only available on Easter weekend for Canadians.

Jenkins unveiled plans for future seasons of "The Chosen," saying the end of season six would include "a big crucifixion, supersized finale theatrical event." A "resurrection big, huge supersized theatrical event" is also in the works.

Those hoping to be extras in future seasons of "The Chosen" still have the opportunity to do so as filming dates have yet to be determined, Jenkins said. Filming is scheduled to take place in both Texas and Utah.