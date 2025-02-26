Home News 'House of David' creators Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn on 'miracle' journey of crafting biblical epic for Prime Video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — When filmmakers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn set out to bring King David's life to the big screen, they knew they were undertaking one of the most ambitious and revered stories in the Bible.

The result, “House of David,” a new biblical drama on Prime Video, arrives with the weight of expectation — and as the first three episodes hit screens on Feb. 27, Erwin and Gunn reflected on the monumental task of portraying David’s rise to power while ensuring it resonated with viewers both inside and outside of the Church.

Gunn and Erwin previously collaborated on faith-based films “I Can Only Imagine,” “The Case for Christ” and “Jesus Revolution,” and, they told The Christian Post, the success of those films served as the launching pad for “House of David.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“A lot of the movies we've done have been about trying to work up to the ability to tell the story of David,” Erwin said. “I don't think you can do it as a movie. I think it has to be a series because the life of David is an odyssey. It’s so vast and layered. It was about forming the right team, and Jon was the filmmaker I most wanted to collaborate with because I wanted a level of humanity and authenticity on an epic stage.”

“This is our first foray into television,” Gunn added, “and we just jumped right into it. One of the top priorities for us was figuring out how to not only bring the humanity of the characters; we didn’t just want it to be biblical or epic; we wanted to be human. We want to take these characters and bring them to life in a relatable way. But beyond that, we wanted the biblical accuracy and the historical accuracy.”

Starring Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman as King Saul and Stephen Lang as the prophet Samuel, “House of David” follows the rise of David, a key biblical figure who ultimately becomes Israel's most famous and revered king.

It contrasts the downfall of King Saul, whose pride leads to his undoing, with the unlikely ascent of David, a shepherd boy. Directed by God’s will, the prophet Samuel anoints David, a young outcast, as the future king. As Saul's authority diminishes, David embarks on a journey of self-discovery and destiny, facing love, loss and conflict in the court of the very king he is destined to succeed.

“As one leader falls, another must rise,” reads the film synopsis.

A significant challenge in adapting the story of David was the fine line between honoring the sacred text and presenting it in a way that feels fresh and engaging for modern viewers, Gunn said. The filmmaker revealed that “House of David” creators worked with historians, biblical scholars and rabbinic consultants to bring the story to life, while “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins also served as an advisor for the project.

“It was our goal to ensure that the specific details of the Bronze Age were woven into the show in a way that felt authentic and interesting,” Gunn said. “The more you lean into the specificity and the correctness of that, the more interesting the show becomes. But beyond that, we're dealing with really important source material … we take that extremely seriously. We want to deliver to an audience that knows this content and loves this content.”

One example of Erwin and Gunn's commitment to authenticity is how they paid careful attention to the small details, like the length of Samuel’s hair (Nazarites, in the Old Testament, were not permitted to cut their hair).

Erwin emphasized the responsibility showrunners felt to honor the source material: “The Bible is a bestseller for a reason. It’s one of the most-read books in the world, and we take that seriously. Our goal is not only to get it right but to deliver something that captures the spirit of the Bible while making the story come alive for a new generation.”

Filmed in Greece, the project’s immense scale was made possible by Amazon’s involvement, a collaboration the filmmaker described as a "miracle."

“For a platform this big to support us with the resources we needed to tell this story, and still allow us creative control, is unprecedented," Erwin noted. "The success of projects like ‘The Chosen’ and ‘Jesus Revolution’ created the space for something like this to happen."

Erwin stressed that viewers familiar with the Bible may already know the key events — David’s rise from shepherd to king, his defeat of Goliath and his tumultuous relationship with Saul — will learn something new about the Scriptures through watching the show.

"Even if you know your Bible well, we wanted to surprise the audience constantly with plot twists and character interactions," he said. "That was one of the joys of this project, telling a story everyone knows but making it feel new and fresh."

"There’s so much more to David’s story than just the famous Goliath battle," he continued. "We have the chance to show what happens in between, and bring those parts of the story to life in a new way."

Reflecting on the story's modern-day relevance, Erwin emphasized that biblical truths will always resonate with a wide audience, both skeptics and churchgoers alike.

"David’s journey is the ultimate hero’s journey, like 'Lord of the Rings' or 'Star Wars,'" he said. "There’s a timeless quality to the story of a young person rising from humble beginnings to fulfill their destiny. I think anyone who loves those kinds of stories will immediately connect with David’s journey, even if they’re not familiar with the Bible.”

Gunn added that the series has the potential to attract audiences who might otherwise be hesitant to engage with a biblical show.

"You don’t have to know the Bible to enjoy this series. We’ve created a compelling, cinematic experience that stands on its own," he says. "For believers, we’ve worked hard to honor the sacred material, and for those who are skeptical, we’re confident they’ll still be drawn into the story."

“House of David,” the creators added, is shaping up to be a landmark production in biblical drama, fueled by a growing interest in faith-based storytelling.

"This is the first time we’ve been able to give such a massive platform to a biblical story, and that’s a huge opportunity," Erwin reflected. "We hope this show sparks curiosity, conversation and ultimately, a deeper appreciation for the timelessness of the Bible."

“House of David” premieres on Prime Video on Feb. 27, with the first three episodes available on release day. The series will continue with weekly episodes, culminating in its finale on April 3.

“House of David” is produced by Wonder Project, Amazon MGM Studios, Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.