Filmmaker says new movie ‘The Trump I Know’ humanizes the president, highlights his faith and family

The upcoming film, “The Trump I Know,” aims to give viewers a look into the faith and family life of President Donald Trump, as told from the perspective of the women in his family and those who've worked with him in the White House.

Producer Joe Knopp is gearing up for his latest film release set to premiere in October. In this new film, Knopp gives viewers a glimpse behind the scenes into the life of the 45th president of the United States from the perspective of those who know him best.



The documentary was born after Knopp struck up a friendship with Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, while premiering his pro-life film, “UnPlanned,” for the White House staff. Lara Trump then introduced the filmmaker to other women in the Trump family, as well as those who work in his administration and for his reelection campaign. Knopp said each person provided him with insights into a side of the president that the world has yet to see.

“My passion for this story began when I met Lara Trump and she shared stories of the first family that I never heard before,” Knopp told The Christian Post in an interview on Wednesday. “Instantly, those stories humanized the family for me and I feel God wanted me to share the ‘why’ behind their stories.”

“God takes us on journeys usually in preparation for future events. When I listened to Lara, I began to understand why God placed their family in the White House during the most critical years our country has faced in decades, if not a century,” the Christian filmmaker continued.

The documentary is shown through the lens of the conversations Knopp had with Lara Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Mercedes Schlapp, Katrina Pierson, Paula White Cain, head of the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as the president himself and his sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

The movie was in production for months but all filming was kept secret. Those featured in the documentary were interviewed by Knopp about what it's like to work for Trump, and discussed the importance of their faith and prayer, as well as what it's like for them being working moms at the White House.

“There is definitely a thread of faith that organically became part of these stories. Almost every woman interviewed began her own story, humbly thanking God for leading her to the White House. Most give God the credit for them enduring the hardest aspects of their jobs,” Knopp told CP.

“The women spoke of their reliance on God. It was more than just words, the women were able to reflect on their journeys and highlight God’s direction in their own lives,” he added.

McEnany shared in the film that the president has “stood for religious freedom for all Americans, regardless of the faith or denomination. And on the pro-life issue, he’s been an unashamed voice for the pro-life movement.”

Trump's spiritual advisor, Paula White recounts in the film a conversation she had with Trump before he ran for president.

“He said, ‘I want you to pray.’ I said, ‘About what?’ He said, ‘I’m thinking about running for president. I really need to hear from God. I’ve got to make a pretty big decision. Can you bring some people around to pray?’ So we brought about 20 pastors. We went there to Trump Tower. We prayed for six hours,” White recalled.

Knopp maintained that people cannot dispute the real-life accounts of others.

“You can’t argue with the truth, that is what I have found with storytelling. The problem in politics is everyone distorts the truth,” he said.

“This documentary highlights over a dozen stories by women of the Trump administration, campaign and organization, that know the President well, and all have great respect and appreciation for him. I truly believe the audience will gain an admiration and emotional connection to these women and begin rooting for them all,” Knopp ended. “The audience will recognize what President Trump values in his staff and applaud the President on his selection of these inspiring, God-fearing women that are mothers and leaders of this administration.”

Directed by Matthew Thayer, the Wolf Rock Pictures film will be available on Oct. 1. Other producers of the film include Daryl Lefever and Joy Thayer.

For more information, visit www.thetrumpiknow.com