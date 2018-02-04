'Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age' Remaster Now Available on PC

It's a great time to be a "Final Fantasy" fan for PC Players. "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age," the remastered version with new PC-exclusive features, is now available, ahead of the "Final Fantasy XV" that's also coming to the PC soon.

"Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" is a version of the PlayStation 2 game which has been remastered for the PC, and as an exclusive port, the game will be coming with new features. The game will not only show off upscaled resolutions and textures, "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" has been redesigned to run at 60 frames per second as well.

Square Enix "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" will have features exclusive for the PC, including 60 FPS and wide monitor support.

The new version for the PC will also support ultra-wide monitors, even those stretching out to the extra-long 21:9 aspect ratio, as part of Square Enix's new support for the PC. Support for multiple displays will be built in, as well.

It's not just the graphics that has been remade. The soundtrack has also been re-orchestrated and recorded, as Gamespot noted. Square Enix have rounded out some of the rougher sports progression-wise with an overhauled job system, too.

As there's a good chance that many of the players who will be getting "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" has already played the game when it went out for the PlayStation 2, Square Enix has also seen to it by adding an option to speed up the game.

Players who have already beaten the game, or even those making a new run at it, can also pick the New Game Plus and New Game Minus modes, as well as the "new functionality to grant players max License Points and Gil from the configuration screen."

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is now available for the PC via Steam starting Feb. 1, and is now offered at a 20 percent discount for Steam members who will buy the game within the first week of launch, as well as a bonus soundtrack set. Regular price after the discount promo will be $50.