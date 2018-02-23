"Final Fantasy 15" and its Windows PC edition is giving something for "Half-life" fans to carry them over. While a new "Half-life" game is still nowhere in sight, this promo from Square Enix lets fans at least see that iconic HEV suit moving in high-definition.

The game's PC edition is coming in less than two weeks, and Square Enix, together with Valve, is giving the fans a little extra in the way of a bonus "Half-life Pack" for the "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition.

Steam/Square Enix/Valve "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition comes with bonus content along with supporting ultra high-resolution graphical options and HDR 10 for the PC.

This pack includes everything needed to recreate the classic Gordon Freeman look from the first "Half-life" game, from suit to weapons and even accessories, as Square Enix announced in the "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition Steam Page.

There's the HEV Suit that works as a full outfit for the entire body of a character, just like how Freeman wore it in his time at the Black Mesa Research Facility. To complete the look, Square Enix is also adding in Scientist Glasses, which it describes as "thick-rimmed black glasses that exude an air of quiet intelligence."

Of course, the outfit has to come with the signature Crowbar — that simple hunk of metal that "could prove quite useful in a pinch," whether it's opening stuck doors or fending off monsters.

This pack will be made available to those who bought the "Final Fantasy XV" Windows Edition via Steam before the end of April, according to Gamespot. The items themselves can be used in the single-player campaign to deck out Noctis with, or used in the Comrades multiplayer mode to jazz up a custom character.

"Final Fantasy 15" Windows PC edition is coming out on March 6 via Steam. The game will also come out with a free demo, which will launch on Monday, Feb. 26.