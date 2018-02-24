'Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition' News: Playable Demo and Exclusive Items Available Next Week

Square Enix Explore the start of Noctis' journey with his friends with a playable demo for "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition."

Square Enix has announced that starting Feb. 26, a free playable demo for "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" will be available for download on Steam.

This demo for the upcoming PC port of Square Enix's newest role-playing game will contain the entirety of the game's first chapter. Not only will players be able to see if the game is right for them but they will also be able to determine if their system can smoothly run the game in the first place.

While one chapter may not seem like it is a lot, reports say that, on average, Chapter 1 can take most people up to three hours to finish and it varies depending on how much of the world they want to explore. It will also give players a good taste of the combat and the game's story.

One of the biggest concerns most PC players have is wondering if their current system can handle running the games they want to play before purchasing them. While Steam does have a refund policy for this kind of thing these days, it can still be quite annoying to download a full game only to realize it can barely run. Having the option to only download a fraction of the full game, purely for testing purposes, is always great to have.

In addition to the demo, director Hajime Tabata also announced a special collaboration they are doing with Valve.

Anyone that purchases "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" before May 1 will be able to claim the Half Life Pack, a unique pack of cosmetics that makes the player character, Noctis, look like Gordon Freeman, protagonist of Valve's "Half-Life" franchise.

The pack in question comes with Freeman's iconic HEV suit, a crowbar, and a pair of glasses, the essentials one would need to cosplay as everyone's favorite physicist.

"Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition" will be available for purchase on March 6 through either Steam or the Microsoft Store.