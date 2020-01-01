First person to legally obtain 'nonbinary' gender status now calls it ‘psychologically harmful’

The first person to obtain legal nonbinary gender designation on ID cards and U.S. documents has called the scheme a sham and recently changed his legal sex marker back to male to accurately reflect his biological sex.

James Shupe, who used to go by the name Jamie when he identified as female, successfully petitioned the same court that allowed him to obtain "nonbinary" legal status to allow him to restore his sex marker on his birth certificate to "male," according to PJ Media.

Documents exclusively given to the outlet show that Shupe's petition described "non-binary" — a gender identity that is said to mean neither male nor female or perhaps some of both — as a "psychologically harmful legal fiction."

Shupe now says he hopes his successful petition will prevent others from seeking that same legal recognition.

"The charade of not being male, the legal fiction, it's over," Shupe said in an interview with PJ Media.

"The lies behind my fictitious sex changes, something I shamefully participated in, first to female, and then to nonbinary, have been forever exposed. A truthful accounting of events has replaced the deceit that allowed me to become America's first legally nonbinary person."

He added, "The legal record has now been corrected and LGBT advocates are no longer able to use my historic nonbinary court order to advance their toxic agenda."

"I am and have always been male. That is my biological truth, the only thing capable of grounding me to reality."

In March, Shupe announced on Twitter that he had come to faith in God. He is also speaking out about the harms inherent in transgender medicine.

"I ended up in the psych ward three times because of hormones. I had blood clots in my eyes because my estrogen levels were 2,585 instead of 200, low bone density, problems controlling my bladder, and emotional instability," Shupe told the outlet.

"Blood tests indicated I was dropping into kidney disease territory (EFGR below 60) for about 18 months, I had chronic dermatology issues and skin reactions to estrogen patches, I passed out on the kitchen floor from Spironolactone."

In 2015, The New York Times published an article about his transition from male to female. The following summer an Oregon judge issued a court order for his sex to be legally changed from female to nonbinary — designated with the letter X — on his birth certificate.

Earlier this year, Shupe also asked the Social Security Administration to change his identity on documents back to male. The government agency reportedly refused to accept a letter from a doctor saying that he was indeed a biological male, and instead required him to use their template stating he had undergone a gender transition to male.

"It's an incredibly painful thing to walk back a landmark court decision that made you internationally famous and admit the whole thing was based on lies and deceit," he said.

In an interview with The Christian Post earlier this year, when asked what he would tell young people who have begun believing they are transgender or nonbinary, Shupe said he knows they have been led to think that gender identities are real but they are not.

"To the children, I say: I understand that you are reluctant to take the advice of older people and would prefer to test things out yourself, but you can't walk this harm back. You only have one body. You only have one reproductive system. Please don't ruin it chasing the fantasy that you are something other than your biological sex," Shupe said.

"While your suffering is real, a gender transition is not the answer to your problems. Right now there is no reward for being the person who resists succumbing to gender dysphoria. That's going to change and you should be proud to be a part of that change."