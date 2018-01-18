'Flash' Movie News: 'Spider-Man Homecoming' Writers Tapped to Direct

A solo "Flash" movie has been on the drawing board since way back in 2014, but the movie has often hit roadblocks along the way. Now billed as "Flashpoint," the project is now starting to gain momentum with two new directors about to take the helm.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, recently known for writing the successful "Spider-Man: Homecoming" story reboot, are now in talks with the production team of "Flashpoint," the standalone movie featuring Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Reuters/Yves Herman Featured in the image is actor Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. has no official comment as of this time, but this new development is already a great sign for the "Flash" movie, which has been derailed for some time now with the director's chair remaining vacant, according to Variety.

The solo outing for the speedster hero was about to make progress back in October 2015, around the time when Seth Grahame-Smith was tapped to direct. Months later, in April the next year, the "Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter" writer dropped out, reportedly over creative differences, according to Cinema Blend.

Rick Famuyiwa then took on the job after Grahame-Smith stepped down. The project's progress was halted again in October 2016, when Famuyiwa, in turn, left the movie. Creative differences were the cause once again, according to sources.

Since then, main star Ezra Miller has taken on additional roles, and now he's busy with the "Harry Potter" spin-off sequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." With Miller busy for the coming months, production executives of "Flashpoint" are taking their time to make sure that the directorial team is a good fit for the movie.

While "Flashpoint" is focused on Barry Allen as the Scarlet Speedster and his story, other "Justice League" characters are rumored to be making an appearance as well. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, for one, could make a brief appearance, while a few elements from the current "Batman" storyline could be introduced, too.