Florida AG threatens child predators with 'death penalty' after announcing rescue of 122 children

Calling it one of the largest child-recovery operations in U.S. history, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that 122 children were rescued from child predators and abusers in a U.S. Marshals-led statewide operation billed “Operation Home for the Holidays.”

“We're excited to announce this rescue effort [of] 122 kids that were reported missing. They're now back in our custody,” Uthmeier said during a press conference Monday. “Many have been through the unthinkable. They've been trafficked. They've been exploited. They've been abused. They need our help now more than ever.”

Authorities said the rescued children range in age from 2 to 17. Six adults have also been arrested in connection with the operation so far and more are expected. The adults are facing charges ranging from lewd and lascivious behavior to multiple sexual batteries.

Fifty-seven children were rescued in Tampa, 29 in Fort Myers, 22 in Jacksonville, 14 in Orlando, and 13 others were recovered outside the state of Florida. Two of the 13 children were rescued from Mexico and Guatemala.

Florida officials said Operation Home for the Holidays surpassed the scale and success of Operation Dragon Eye, conducted earlier this year.

“As I said back in July, this is why we do the job. Here in Florida, everybody now knows protecting our kids, keeping them safe, preventing them from being extorted and endangered, that's what it's all about. That's why we go to work every day. It's why we do what we do. There is no greater calling when it comes to law enforcement,” Uthmeier said.

The two-week Operation Home for the Holidays was developed with an emphasis on rapid access to child-focused services. The investigation utilized real-time intelligence and field operations to locate missing children officials said. Victim advocates and child welfare specialists also coordinated with law enforcement partners to provide immediate resources to the rescued children.

“The United States Marshals Service is proud to stand with our partners across the state of Florida in pursuit of the safety and welfare of our children,” United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida Bill Berger said at the press conference. “This operation was built based upon the wants and needs of our communities. We are honored to play a leading role in answering those calls.”

Uthmeier asked for prayers for the children and said local officials will help “find them homes where they are loved, where they are protected, where they will be empowered to lead successful lives, and we're going to get them on the road to recovery.”

“With no doubt, they need our prayers and they need our help now more than ever. As you hear me say all the time, in Florida, we've got the absolute best law enforcement,” Uthmeier added before issuing a grave warning to child predators.

“By now you should know if you come into Florida and you want to lay a finger on our kids, if you want to prey upon them, if you want to groom them, if you want to abuse them, everybody up here is coming for you with everything we've got,” he said.

“We are going to lock you up for as long as possible and where eligible for child sex battery, we will indeed seek the death penalty. So, child predators, stay out of Florida. You are not welcome here. If you come here, we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”