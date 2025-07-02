Home News Former medium warns Christians against the occult: ‘No such thing as a good witch’

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Jenn Nizza still remembers the moment the door first opened.

She was 13 years old, growing up on Long Island in a culturally Catholic family, when her mother, a hairdresser, hosted a psychic party in their home.

“It was in a little beauty parlor setting. Everyone got a 15-minute tarot reading,” Nizza told The Christian Post.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Hers, like her sister’s, left an impression that would last for decades.

The cards told her things that were true, facts about her past that felt impossible for a stranger to know. “That’s the hook,” she said. “Demons can see the past. They can’t tell the future — only God can — but they make good guesses. And that’s all it takes to get you in.”

What followed was a descent that, in retrospect, she describes as both seductive and sinister. “It was daily. Multiple times a day,” she said of the tarot readings she and her sister performed on each other. From there, she pursued numerology, astrology and eventually psychic mediumship. At one point, a professional medium told her she, too, had “the gift.”

Click here to listen to the Ex-Psychic Saved podcast

“I believed I was helping people. I really did,” she said. “I wanted to be a light. But the devil preys on people who want to do good.”

Nizza was involved with divination for over two decades and became a professional psychic medium. She was paid to tell people about their future, connect them to deceased loved ones and offer spiritual guidance.

Her life, she said, looked harmless to outsiders. She was “the girl next door.” But beneath the surface, she was tormented.

“There was this constant chatter in my mind. I now believe I was on the brink of possession. I felt the weight of it. I was terrified.”

One night, she cried out, not to a spirit guide, not to a loved one who had passed, but to Jesus.

“I didn’t know why. I didn’t serve Him. I didn’t even fully believe in Him,” she said. “But I called on the name of Jesus Christ. And peace flooded me.”

That moment, more than 11 years ago, was the beginning of her dramatic exit from the world of the occult. It wasn’t immediate, and she faced spiritual resistance, some of it frightening. But eventually, through the influence of a friend and an invitation to church, she says she heard the Gospel clearly for the first time and surrendered her life to Christ.

“When I heard the lyrics to the worship songs, I started crying. I remembered crying out to Jesus. I knew it was Him. That was the day I got saved.”

Now, Nizza is a full-time evangelist and writer, warning others of the same spiritual deception that once ensnared her. Through social media, books and speaking engagements, she aims to educate Christians and non-Christians alike on what she calls “the dangers of the New Age.”

“You can’t drink from the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons,” she stressed, referencing 1 Corinthians 10:21. “There’s no such thing as a good witch. There’s no such thing as harmless divination.”

She lamented the rising number of young Christians who dabble in astrology, psychic readings or energy healing while professing faith in Christ. “You can’t mix the New Age and Christianity. You have to choose who you're going to serve.”

For Nizza, that choice was costly. Some family members who once asked for readings cut ties when she gave her life to Jesus. “They dumped me,” she said. “It showed me I wasn’t valuable to them; I was just useful.”

But today, her identity, once based on spiritual power and external validation, is now firmly rooted in Christ. “Only Jesus gives us value. That’s where identity is found.”

Nizza has since published two books — From Psychic to Saved and Out of the New Age and Into the Truth. A third is set for release this October. The new book will take readers deeper into her experiences, with firsthand accounts of demonic activity and real stories from her past, coupled with biblical analysis.

“The ministry God gave me is about warning,” she said. “I’m taking vignettes from my life, readings, experiences, attacks — and pointing people to what Scripture says. Where is this in our culture? Where is this in the Bible?”

Much of her outreach today takes place online, particularly on TikTok, a space she never expected to enter.

“I’m not tech-savvy,” she admitted. “I had to teach myself how to use Word in 2015.” But in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, she began praying with people live on TikTok. The reach grew quickly. Soon, she was collaborating with others, writing books, and appearing on major Christian media platforms.

Now, she’s taking her ministry beyond screens. She recently spoke at a conference in Canada and is scheduled to speak in Brooklyn and Houston in the coming months. “It’s like God is saying, ‘OK, now let’s go out,’” she said.

She also hosts a podcast, "Ex-Psychic Saved," where she interviews others who have left the New Age movement and found Christ. Topics range from Reiki and astrology to yoga and the Enneagram, all practices she warns can open spiritual doors to oppression and deception.

Nizza doesn't cower from the backlash she receives. “When you speak boldly about this, you get attacked. Spiritually, emotionally, sometimes even physically,” she said. “But Jesus already won. That’s what I cling to.”

For those still in the New Age — or teetering between spiritual practices and Christianity — she offers both compassion and urgency.

“I understand not knowing. I didn’t know. But once you hear the truth, you’re accountable to it,” she said. “Divination always leads to demonic oppression. You may think it’s just bad luck or anxiety. But when did that start? Was it after that tarot card reading?”

Nizza believes the Church has a responsibility to speak more clearly on these issues.

“We need to disciple people on this. So many Christians are being led astray — not because they’re evil, but because they’re uninformed. The enemy is a master of smoke and mirrors. He’s not going to show up with horns. He’s going to look like your best friend, your therapist, your guide.”

As for her own life today, she’s a single mother, raising her daughter and balancing ministry with motherhood. But she does so with the confidence she lacked before.

“There’s still spiritual warfare. That never goes away,” she said. “But I have peace now. Real peace. I belong to Christ.”

“Jesus is enough,” she added. “No amount of power or knowledge or identity you think you’re gaining from the occult will ever satisfy. But Jesus will.”