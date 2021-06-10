For King & Country to release 2 musical films about family, road to fame

Grammy Award-winning Christian band for King & Country, consisting of Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be releasing two musical movie projects about their family and journey to music success.

The films will both be released under their family production team's banner, Radiant Films and Monarch Media.

An exclusive release in The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Australian brothers are gearing up to release a feature documentary titled “Return to Sydney: The For King & Country Journey.” The film will chronicle their journey, along with their older sister, singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James, of returning home to Australia after becoming renowned, award-winning recording artists.

The documentary is now in production and is directed by another Smallbone sibling, Ben of Radiate Films. The viewing will consist of home videos and never-before-seen footage.

“With the great partnership of Monarch Media and Radiate Films, we’re inviting you to join our family’s radical journey. With thousands of hours of home camera footage, captivating interviews from key partners and friends, and a defining show at Sydney’s Opera House, we’re pulling back the curtain on our lives like never before,” Joel and Luke Smallbone said in a statement.

Monarch’s Steve Barnett and Alan Powell, along with Andrea Royer, will be producing the project. Vicky Patel, the Smallbone brothers, Luke and Joel, as well as their father, David, will executive produce “Return to Sydney.”

The next collaborative project being released by the band and Monarch Media is a family dramedy titled “Unsung Hero.” The movie will focus on the Smallbone family’s journey to the United States from Australia. The film will introduce the world to Helen Smallbone, the family's matriarch whose faith helped her family of nine stay strong and resilient through life’s struggles and adventures.

“Unsung Hero” will be written by Richard Ramsey and produced by Barnett, Powell and David Smallbone. The film will once again bring together the creative team behind the band’s Roadside Attractions film, “Priceless.”

Monarch Media recently produced the hit Netflix musical feature “A Week Away.” The new film and television production company has its own fund to develop and produce various feature projects each year.