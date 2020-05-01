For King & Country, Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin debut new collaboration on GMA

Grammy award-winning Australian duo for King & Country premiered their uplifting new song “Together” with Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly on “Good Morning America” Friday.

The Christian group, comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, premiered the tune remotely from Nashville with their band members all playing from their respective home studios, Kelly singing from her living room, Franklin in his home, and all the choir members in their own spaces as well.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to premiere our brand new song, ‘Together,’ on Good Morning America. It is such a humbling thought as Australian immigrants, that we are getting to perform on such an iconic American morning show," the duo said in a statement before the appearance. "Our hope is that with this performance, we can spread the message that if we are able to unite and support one another during this time — be a neighbor to someone, serve someone, reach out to someone — how might those acts of kindness change the scope of our futures together?

“We believe what unites us is ultimately so much stronger than that which divides us.”

The song was originally written for their last album, Burning Ships, but instead made its debut in the midst of the worldwide pandemic with the novel coronavirus.

The brothers pegged the song “the most difficult song” they worked on to date.

“I remember the moment we walked off stage after playing our final show in Canada and as COVID-19 hit and shut down the west — we looked at each other and said ‘this is the song that we need to release for this time,’” the brothers wrote on Instagram. “From that day to this it’s been a bumpy road for the whole world, as well as for this song, but we are so grateful that it has finally found its way from our hearts to your ears.”

They added, “A very special THANK YOU to @ToriKelly & @KirkFranklin for bringing your extraordinary gifting and spirit to this.. and to every choir member that lent their voice, to the multiple producers who touched on this, to the writers.. appropriately, there have been more people involved in this track than any other in our career.. and now God willing, it’s no longer ours it’s yours.. we hope and pray it offers a little bit of light and hope and 'togetherness' during this time. With love.”

For King & Country received two Grammy awards earlier this year and produced a successful livestream event, “TOGETHER: A Night of Hope.” The concert racked up over 2.5 million views across all social media platforms.