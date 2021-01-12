For King & Country’s Luke Smallbone celebrates birth of first girl following loss of baby For King & Country’s Luke Smallbone celebrates birth of first girl following loss of baby

Luke Smallbone, one half of the beloved duo For King & Country, celebrated the birth of his first daughter this month after suffering the loss of a child a few years prior.

“Today is a very special day in our household.... as we just welcomed our first little girl into our family!!” Smallbone celebrated on Instagram.

The singer said he and his wife, Courtney, “have always longed to have a girl” join their family. The Smallbones have three boys and he shared that they weren’t sure if they’d ever have a girl.

“A few years back we lost a little baby, so this girl (I’m now holding) redeems so much in our hearts,” he testified.

“A dream of our darling girl was dreamt many years ago and today, we thank the Lord for the gift of our daughter.”

The grateful couple named their daughter Evie Joy Smallbone.

On her personal Instagram page, Courtney revealed that the name means “to breathe, breath, living, life.”

“Our precious rainbow babe came today January 8th at 5:44am, she gushed.

“She made her presence known & was swift to come, yet such a peaceful & glorious delivery,” the proud mother continued. “She has been so longed & hoped for.”

Courtney also said that Evie’s presence after “miscarrying & after waiting” "has been life & joy.”

The happy mom then shared Psalms 126:6, which says, “Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them.”

The Smallbones first announced they were pregnant with Evie on their 10th anniversary. In their announcement, that is when they first disclosed that Courtney had a miscarriage in 2019 and that she was looking forward to welcoming their "rainbow baby." A rainbow baby is a term used for a baby born after a miscarriage or stillborn. The Smallbones are now grateful to God for their miracle baby.

“Today feels like a victorious day & Luke & I stand in awe of God in all the details, the wonder of life & I’m so happy to not have acid reflux anymore lol,” Courtney said.

