Joy-Anna Duggar delivers stillborn baby after miscarriage, feels peace but doesn't understand

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsythe, suffered a miscarriage on July 4 and they took to social media to reveal how God has been with them through all of it along with a photo holding their stillborn baby.

The popular reality TV couple lost a baby girl at 20 weeks this month. Their latest post about the loss revealed they named her Annabell Elise.

"We only had her for 20 weeks," the pair wrote on their shared Instagram account over the weekend. "Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!"

While America was celebrating its independance day, the "Counting On" stars announced their miscarriage.

"Today marks one week since we heard these words... So this is your baby's heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don't hear a heartbeat or see any movement," the Instagram caption states, along with a photo of the mom and dad consoling each other. "We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl."

"Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”

The couple quoted King David in 2 Samuel 12:23 after the loss of his baby, “'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.'”

“We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again," the post ended.

Joy-Anna and Austin have a son, Gideon, who was born last year and their recent photos revealed the mom had to deliver their daughter. The tender photo of the family shows the couple holding her wrapped in a pink blanket and wearing a laced hat. Some of the other photos included in the moving post show Joy-Anna with her sister, Jill Dillard, and mom, Michelle Duggar.

The Duggar siblings also shared messages of condolences online.

"Joy Joy & Austin, our hearts break for y'all with the loss of your precious Annabell Elise," wrote Jill on Instagram following the initial announcement. "May God continue to give y'all peace and comfort in the days ahead. We love y'all dearly."

"Our hearts are breaking over your loss," Jessa Sewald said under Joy-Anna's post of the loss. "Such beautiful words you've written in your post. Annabell will forever be in our hearts. We love you all and are praying for God's peace and comfort during this time."

"My heart aches for you, Joy and Austin!" Jana chimed in. "I know this has been a very difficult time for you. Watching you both walk through this deep sorrow and loss with hearts that continue to trust Jesus — in all things — has really touched me. Love you both dearly and praying for you!"

The Duggar family also experienced another loss recently — their grandmother, Mary Duggar, 78, died after she reportedly drowned in a swimming pool on June 9.