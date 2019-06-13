Duggars grieve loss of family matriarch: 'Jesus took home a treasure'

Popular reality TV family, the Duggars, are mourning the loss of “Grandma” Mary who died on Sunday.

News of the loss was first announced by the Duggars on their Facebook page.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas, and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post revealed. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

The tribute went on to share some of the grandmother’s successes which included being a real estate broker and a “Grandma” to 21 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 13.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, '19 Kids & Counting' and 'Counting On' with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much!” the post said. “She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

The post concluded, “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”

Jill (Duggar) Dillard took to Instagram to write a dedication of her own that also revealed the sad news.

“My heart breaks,” Jill wrote. “My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!”

The grieving granddaughter continued: “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in Heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”

Jill’s cousin, Amy, who is expecting her first child, also professed her love for the matriarch on social media, revealing that the grandmother was her dearest friend.

“It breaks my heart to write this. My best friend passed away yesterday afternoon,” Amy wrote Monday on Instagram where she shared a series of photos.

“Jesus sure took home a treasure. I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much,” she continued. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

Amy also spoke of her grandmother's support for her first pregnancy, saying, she “was so excited to meet our little guy.”

“I just can’t believe she is really gone … thank you for the kind messages and every prayer lifted up for our family and I during this difficult time,” she continued.

The Christian mother-to-be said she finds hope in the fact that she will once again reunite with her family.

“My heart just hurts and my life will never be the same. Mema you will always be so precious to me and you were such a light who impacted so many lives. You lived joyously, and beautifully ... and I will miss you every single day,” she gushed. “I know though you are in perfect peace and we will see you again.”

The cause of Mary Duggar’s death was not disclosed.