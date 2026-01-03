Share

Trump's week in review: Warning to Iran, Zelensky meeting, HHS probes Minn. daycare fraud

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference following talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 28, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference following talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 28, 2025. | Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Before news broke in the early hours of Saturday morning about the Trump administration's strategic capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during an early-morning raid (read more here and here), the president held joint press conferences with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, the HHS announced its decision to freeze childcare funds to Minnesota following reports of fraud at purported daycare centers. 

Here are five highlights from the Trump administration this week, marking the end of 2025 and the rollout of new policy actions at the start of the new year.

