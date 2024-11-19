Home News For King & Country stars' big plan to bring message of Jesus to people across America

For King & Country, one of the most popular Christian and inspirational bands around, is gearing up for the Christmas season in a big way.

Just months after singers Joel and Luke Smallbone brought their family's story to the big screen in the biopic "Unsung Hero," the duo are heading back to theaters with a new project, "A Drummer Boy Christmas Live."

The cinematic experience, which will run from Dec. 5-9, will make for King & Country's Christmas show accessible to people across the nation.

And the brothers promise to deliver a "sonic journey that blends the sights and sounds of the season with the musical mastery, heartwarming storytelling and dazzling production."

Joel Smallbone told CBN News he's elated to bring the show to audiences:

"One of the things that we love is Christmas tours," he told CBN News. "And we've done one almost every year since the beginning of the band."

But with the Christmas season so short, he said they came up with another option: bringing the Christmas show to movie theaters so even more people can see it. The band performed a show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, rallied 12,000 fans — and created "A Drummer Boy Christmas Live."

"It's really beautiful," Smallbone said. "This year, more than ever, I feel like we desperately just need to kind of keep the main thing the main thing, and these great hallmarks of humanity that are love, and joy, and peace, patience, kindness, goodness — let's put them back in the driver's seat this Christmas."

Ultimately, Smallbone said "A Drummer Boy Christmas Live" is all about honoring the true meaning of Christmas.

"This is singing about baby Jesus, and this is singing about the redemption of humanity, and this is singing about BC to AD," he said.

As for upcoming plans after the theatrical experience, Smallbone said for King & Country is, for the first time since the beginning of the band, spending a year away from touring.

"We're ... going away to write and record ... and we're also going away to work on our next feature film that is going to production next fall," he said, explaining that the band will come back to perform after these upcoming projects.

This article originally appeared on CBN’s Faithwire.