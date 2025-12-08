Home News For Tasha Layton 'Life in Me' is a 5 loaves and 2 fish moment

Being obedient to God is something that all of us ascribe to but so few of us always follow through. Sometimes the simplest things seem to get in our way. With our best intentions, we often fall short in our quest to please others, satisfy our sinful desires, or walk the fine line between love and hate.



Singer-songwriter Tasha Layton believes that when you are a follower of Jesus Christ, your life is not your own. If we are obedient, He will take our loaves and fish and multiply them. Doing so might not guide us in the direction we desire, but being in His will is far more important than our selfish pursuits.

It is that spirit that has fueled Layton’s twisty-turny journey of obedience the last 15 years, one that has included earning a Master of Divinity degree, being an "American Idol" contestant, a backup singer for Katy Perry, and even serving as a college professor. All before signing her first Christian recording contract in 2018. But Layton doesn’t regret any of it, for she believes it was all part of God preparing her for the current season she's in.

“When you're a follower of Christ and your life is not your own, He will take your loaves and fishes and multiply them,” shares Layton, who was previously named one of Billboard’s Top 5 female Christian artists of the year in 2020. “And what I have done over the years is just to say yes. I wasn't afraid to do whatever He asked me to do. I always felt a call to ministry, and I always felt an evangelistic call. And sometimes that took me to places that looked different for the normal churchgoer.”

Recently, the South Carolina native has released her second full-length album called Life in Me. This dynamic collection of songs represents where the last 15 years of living for Him have taken her. It is a journey Layton is thankful for, not because it has fulfilled her heart’s desire but because she has consistently followed God’s leading along the way.

“A lot of the songs draw from my own pain,” says Layton, who also recently released a six-song holiday EP called This is Christmas. "And so, I think as an artist and a creative person, I often draw from my own pain. But I don't want to stay there either. When I wrote this record, I wanted people to feel like they could understand devastation in another human's life and identify with that, but I also wanted them to identify with the freedom and the joy that I feel now.”

I recently sat down with Layton to reflect on the last 15 years and how each song from the new album helps the listener to identify with the freedom and joy that only He can provide.

