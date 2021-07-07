Former Casting Crowns drummer has leg amputated after crash; church prays for ‘complete healing’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams underwent surgery last week to have one of his legs amputated and continues to fight for his life after being hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle to church.

Williams' home church, the multisite Grace Chapel Church, based in Franklin, Tennessee, revealed in a Facebook update that the Christian drummer had to have his leg “amputated above the knee” and incurred extensive injuries to his brain and body.

The church asked for “continued prayer” for the drummer who remains on a ventilator following the June accident.

"Andy had a surgical procedure this morning to find the culprit of his continued fevers," the latest update read. "The procedure was a success and doctors removed bacteria from his lungs. Pray that this will keep his temperature down and the fevers at bay as God continues to heal his body. Continue to pray for complete healing and for the amazing doctors who are working diligently."

The church has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising at least $250,000 to cover medical bills for Williams’ care. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign has raised over $47,000.

“There are so many unknowns about the future, but we serve a God who knows what Andy will face,” the church stated. “We want to give Andy, Kelly, Aden, and Asher the financial resources they will need in the weeks and months ahead. We have set a goal of $250,000, but we want to bless this family above and beyond so they can focus on Andy’s healing!”

“If you are unable to give,” the church added, “we covet your unending prayers for Andy Williams! Thank you for loving the Williams family so beautifully at this time. May God richly bless you.”

Williams’ former bandmates revealed the drummer was struck by a vehicle while on his way to church. The musician was “resuscitated at the scene” and rushed to Vanderbilt Emergency Department in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Our friend & former drummer, Andy Williams, was in a motorcycle accident this morning and really need your prayers!" a June 27 post on the Casting Crowns Facebook page read.

The music group also issued a call to action: “He is ALIVE but his needs are many," they said. "The doctors say right now that the best thing that can happen is for him to wake up on his own so please stop what you're doing and pray for Andy to wake up."