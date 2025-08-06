Home News 'Always put Christ first': Former Chiefs DE Jared Allen talks family, legacy in Hall of Fame induction speech

Former All-Pro NFL defensive end Jared Allen may have earned the league’s most prestigious honor, but he says he hopes his legacy is much greater than football.

Allen, 43, was inducted Aug. 2 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 12-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Chiefs in 2004, Allen led the Chiefs in sacks as a rookie in 2004 and captured the NFL sack title in 2007. After he was traded to the Vikings in 2008, Allen earned four Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro honors and later went on to Carolina. He helped the Panthers capture the 2015 NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 50, which would be Allen’s final career game.

After again leading the league in sacks in 2011 and double-digit sack totals in eight of his 12 seasons, Allen wrapped up his career tied for three defensive honors: most NFL career safeties, most safeties in one season and most seasons leading the league in sacks.

Despite his elite NFL resume, Allen delivered an inspirational speech at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in which he gave glory to Christ Jesus rather than his personal accolades.

Standing among fellow gold jacket recipients Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen and Antonio Gates, Allen credited his success to hard work, respect, and a spiritual foundation that has guided him through life’s challenges.

Reflecting on the driving force behind his achievements, Allen credited his faith with taking him far beyond his accomplishments in football. “I apply this 'why' to everything in my life, to my walk with Christ, to my marriage, to being a father, you name it, you got to have a 'why,'” he said.

Speaking of his time with the Vikings, he noted, “I’m a firm believer that God puts people in your life at the appropriate times. And what you did for the growth of my career, but more importantly, the people that you surrounded me with in that organization helped me grow as a man.” This belief underscored his gratitude for teammates like Willie Roaf, Steve Hutchinson and Kevin Williams, coaches like Dick Vermeil and Ron Rivera, and the Vikings organization, which he said will “forever” be his home.

Allen honored his father, Ron, by reading Philippians 4:11-12: “I’m not saying this because I’m in need, for I have learned to be content in whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty.”

He credited his father’s example of resilience and belief in him for instilling the confidence to achieve greatness, including his 2007 and 2008 All-Pro seasons with the Chiefs and his record-setting 2011 campaign with the Vikings. He also praised his mother for her unwavering support and her eagerness to pray for him. “And my mom, you’re always a source of compassion and grace, always there with a prayer. Even when I was a complete knucklehead and you never judged me, at least not to my face.”

In a heartfelt moment, Allen spoke to his daughters, Brittany and Lakeland, who visibly fought back tears during his speech. “When I get called home to Heaven one day, if all they talk about is this gold jacket [and] my career, then I failed miserably as a father, a husband and a friend,” he said. “You two are my legacy. You were both so talented and I cannot wait to see what you decide to do to conquer this world.

“So always put Christ first. Find your why, dream big dreams, and always pursue greatness in whatever you do.”

Allen’s impact continued beyond his NFL career. Through his Homes for Wounded Warriors initiative, the Christian athlete led efforts to build a handicap-accessible home Monday for an Oregon veteran who lost both of his legs and all mobility in his dominant arm in Afghanistan.

"Why wouldn't my first goal be, to be a better man of God? Everything I have is because of Him," Allen told CBN in 2016.. "He wants people to pursue Him! What I found was the more I pursued Christ, the more, you know, He blessed me."