Home News Former Massachusetts pastor indicted on child sex abuse allegations from 1980

A former pastor at a church in Maryland was indicted on child sex abuse charges in Massachusetts, stemming from alleged actions that occurred in 1980.

Eric Anderson, an 80-year-old former staff member at Greater Grace World Outreach of Baltimore, is facing two charges of assault and battery on a child younger than 14.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the abuse is alleged to have occurred in 1980, when Anderson worked at the church’s former headquarters in Massachusetts, when it was known as The Bible Speaks.

The Millstones, a group of former church members who have investigated GGWO’s handling of abuse allegations, said in a statement that Eric Anderson was one of the first alleged perpetrators they learned about.

“He’s been the source of immense pain and suffering across multiple generations,” they stated, according to The Baltimore Banner. “The justice he’s facing now is long overdue.”

“We hope this sends a strong message to the predators in the pews — abusing children has real-world consequences. And we hope all victim survivors will get the justice they deserve.”

In a statement released last week, GGWO explained that they were “unaware of any reports of sexual assault regarding Eric Anderson provided to anyone on current or past staff, though media has reported that concerns were raised to at least one dorm parent around the time frame related to the charged conduct which allegedly occurred in 1980.”

“Sexual assault stands against everything we believe at Greater Grace, and is a deep violation of who God has revealed Himself to be, and what He has commanded us to live out. We likewise believe that our God is a God of justice, and that the pursuit of justice is a command to believers,” stated the church.

“We are grateful for law enforcement officers who pursue justice, and for the individuals who chose to speak to law enforcement, knowing that the choice to engage the criminal justice process often comes at great personal cost.”

A nondenominational Evangelical megachurch headquartered in Baltimore, GGWO has recently garnered controversy over allegations of abuse within its ranks.

In June of last year, The Baltimore Banner published a four-part investigative series on The Millstones, who had compiled dozens of allegations of abuse and failures on the part of church leaders to adequately respond.

For its part, GGWO pledged to create an independent investigation, stating that "our hearts are grieved at the thought that anyone who was ever a part of this church could have been a victim of sexual abuse.”

"We are committed to addressing this situation, hearing from victims and/or their families, and ensuring we have the safest environment possible to minister to adults and children," they continued.

"The Church will hire a nationally recognized, independent firm with expertise in dealing with sexual abuse to conduct a thorough investigation and assessment of Greater Grace World Outreach."