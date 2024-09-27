Home News Group demands investigation of MorningStar Ministries in wake of sexual abuse allegations

A group of more than 100 former members and people affiliated with MorningStar Ministries in South Carolina have signed a petition calling for an investigation of allegations that leaders in the ministry founded by Rick Joyner enabled the sexual abuse of multiple minors.

"We the undersigned publicly and emphatically stand in solidarity and support for the victims of sexual abuse at MorningStar. Each of us had some level of experience with the many facets of MorningStar ministries, whether their K-12 school, the ministry school MSU, or the Sunday morning congregation. We were students, church attendees, MorningStar staff, CSCL teachers, and volunteers," the petition published on Monday said.

"Many of us live in different places now, and we approach this statement with a spectrum of beliefs about God, religion, and our time at MorningStar. One thing we share is a firm belief that corruption, negligence, and abuse of power has gone on at MorningStar and its affiliated organizations for decades. We believe it is this corrupt and toxic leadership culture that enabled various forms of abuse to take place, including a child predator being able to abuse children for years," it continued.

The petition comes less than a week after officials at MorningStar Ministries suggested they shouldn't be blamed for the sexual abuse former volunteer and ex-police officer Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, allegedly committed against multiple young boys who participated in one of its youth programs. Two more alleged victims filed lawsuits against the ministry.

In the initial lawsuit filed in August, one of the victims and his parents accuse founder Joyner, along with several top officials of the organization and multiple other staff members, of gross negligence for allegedly engaging in the cover-up of multiple incidences of sexual abuse in the ministry.

Joyner and his team argued earlier this month that they should not be blamed for what Lee did to the boys who were left under his care.

"We are aware that several young men have filed lawsuits against the ministry. While we don't know at this point what more we could have done to have vetted Officer Lee in advance to ensure that he would not have taken advantage of these young men, we hold no malice or anger towards the young men or their parents who have chosen to file suit," a statement the ministry provided to The Christian Post reads. "Some of these families remained active in our church even for months after Officer Lee's arrest, and they are always welcome at MorningStar."

The former ministry workers and affiliates say Joyner's and his board's response to the allegations is "inadequate." They want reforms and an investigation.

"We strongly condemn the MorningStar Board, its leader Rick Joyner, and other executive church leaders for their inadequate response to grave allegations. Their attempts to ignore, downplay, and discredit victims and the severity of their claims are not only morally reprehensible but also betray the trust placed in them," the petition said.

The group called for Joyner's immediate resignation from the ministry and suggested that he "hold no further positions of authority in the future."

"His comments on the allegations demonstrate a lack of empathy, conviction, and commitment to protect the most vulnerable among us," the petition says.

The Christian Post reached out to MorningStar Ministries for comment on the petition. A response is pending.

The group also called for an independent audit of the MorningStar Ministries Board as well as their child protection practices while urging those who continue to support the ministry to reconsider their commitment to do so.

"We encourage current members, supporters, students, staff, and volunteers to review all available information regarding the allegations made against MorningStar's leadership and to carefully reconsider your continued support (financial or otherwise) to MorningStar," the petition notes. "Absent significant MorningStar actions toward ensuring transparency, accountability, and prevention of abuse in the future, continuing to support this organization may contribute to continued abuse."