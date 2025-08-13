Home News Forrest Frank writes worshipful song inspired by Crowder's broken leg: 'Standing on the rock'

Christian recording artist Forrest Frank is turning another injury into music, this time drawing inspiration from fellow artist David Crowder’s recent accident.

Crowder, best known for his award-winning single “Grave Robber,” told fans earlier this month that he had broken his leg and required emergency surgery, which included plates and screws. “I’m not near as athletic as I thought I was,” Crowder wrote in his announcement, tagging Frank.

"Unfortunately, I will have to miss a few shows. I'm on the mend and we will figure out how to get back there as soon as we can! Thanks so much for the prayers."

Frank, who recently released two songs after fracturing his back in a skateboarding accident, responded by sharing a new song idea for Crowder to join.

In a social media post, the artist laughed about being tagged before previewing the chorus: “Apparently I am the broken bone guy,” he said. “Not to be cliché, but God is turning lemons into lemonade always, if you will allow him to.”

“I put my faith in Jesus/ I put my trust in God/ All other ground is sinking sand/ So I’m standing on the rock/ I’m standing on the rock, rock, rock, rock.”

“What do you think @crowder?” the 30-year-old “Your Ways Better” singer commented. “It’s just a start, so I’m down to edit, add, change any elements. Just paying forward this blessing God gave me. Praying you have a speedy recovery, man. God bless.”

Less than a month ago, Frank fractured both his L3 and L4 vertebrae after a skateboard crash. While documenting his recovery online, he said he woke up exactly 14 days later healed, a moment he and others have described as miraculous.

"I'm pretty much convinced God would've healed me day 1 from all these prayers, but He wanted these songs & this testimony [to] come to life. Regardless, I'm here for it all ... ruined for the ordinary. THANK YOU JESUS,” he said at the time.

During that time, Frank also recorded the viral song “God’s Got My Back” and “Lemonade,” both inspired by his accident. “Lemonade,” featuring The Figs, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ All Genre chart on its release day.

Frank encouraged Crowder to be part of the new song, telling him, “If you want to be a part of it, let me know. If you have some tweaks, if you have some notes, let me know.”

Both Crowder and Frank are nominated at this year’s Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards; Crowder is nominated for three Dove Awards, while Frank is nominated for seven Dove Awards, including the awards for Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year.

MercyMe frontman Bart Millard commented on Frank’s post, writing: “Oddly enough I got a cramp getting out of bed this morning. Gona need to write a banger now!!!”

The official GMA Dove Awards account joked about the exchange, posting, “Injuries turning into epic collabs isn’t the trend we asked for…but the trend we needed.”

Frank, who shot to fame in the mainstream band Surfaces before switching to Christian music, told The Christian Post last year that he makes a song “every day,” and if he feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in the music, he believes it will naturally help others connect with God.

“As long as I'm putting the truth of the Gospel in the songs, and if I can recognize the Holy Spirit in the music, then I know that He's going to be doing the work because I don't put any pressure on it,” he said.