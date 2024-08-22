Home News Founding pastors resign from Cross Timbers Church after Josiah Anthony scandal

Three weeks after the resignation of Cross Timbers Church Lead Pastor Josiah Anthony in Argyle, Texas, over sexual messaging with women and other inappropriate behavior that was followed by the resignation of Executive Pastor Byron Copeland, the church’s founding pastors Brian Hackney and his wife, Jamie, have also resigned.

In a recent statement to members, a copy of which was shared on X by sexual abuse survivors advocate and blogger Amy Smith, Cross Timbers Church elders said the couple, who had been on staff for more than 20 years, informed them of their decision to resign on Aug. 15.

“In recent months, Brian and Jamie have sensed their season as staff member was coming to a close and have decided that now is the time to make their departure. We are grateful for their open communication throughout this process which has allowed us to prepare for their departure,” the elders said.

“Our staff was notified on August 15th, and it is important we let you know the Hackney’s last day will be August 31st. They would welcome the opportunity to visit with you this Sunday morning as it will be their last Sunday on staff.”

Earlier this month, just days after claiming their former lead pastor resigned over “inappropriate and hurtful” behavior toward current and former staff that was not sexual, elders of Cross Timbers Church revealed they had discovered that Anthony engaged in behavior that was sexual in nature and were bracing for more allegations to come.

“After announcing Josiah’s resignation to our congregation, we then learned about additional inappropriate comments he made in text messages and through social media that were sexual in nature,” the elders of the Texas megachurch said in a statement to congregants.

“We want to be very clear; we do not consider any of these instances to be emotional affairs. Because the power dynamic of these interactions were never equal, we do not consider these to be consensual. This behavior will not be tolerated at our church.”

In an earlier statement read to the congregation by John Chalk, the most senior member of the church’s elder board, it was noted that Anthony’s struggle with his emotional and mental health had caused him to engage in “inappropriate and hurtful” actions toward current and former staff at the church, but it never involved anything sexual even though those actions led to his resignation.

In the elder board's updated statement on Anthony, they provided a more comprehensive accounting of the events that led to his resignation.

“At the end of June, before Josiah entered his annual sabbatical, we received a concerning report of inappropriate communication on social media with a woman who is a former member of our church. This was taken very seriously by the elders, and we were grateful it was brought to our attention,” the elders said.

Despite the shakeup at Cross Timbers, elders noted that they remain optimistic about the future.

“Although there have been a series of transitions, we want you to know that our elders and leadership team have a renewed energy, and our staff has a forward-facing posture,” they said. “We look forward to all the Lord has in store for our church.”