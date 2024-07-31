Home News Texas pastor resigns over ‘inappropriate and hurtful’ actions

Lead pastor of Cross Timbers Church in Argyle, Texas, Josiah Anthony, has resigned over “inappropriate and hurtful” actions meted out to current and former staff at the church due to a prolonged struggle with his “emotional and mental health,” elders have announced.

In a statement read to the congregation on Sunday, John Chalk, the most senior member of the church’s elder board, said Anthony’s struggle with his emotional and mental health had occurred over a “prolonged” period that resulted in “events and circumstances” over a number of years which they only learned about in the past month.

“Josiah has been in a prolonged sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health which has been very painful for him and those around him. Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah's decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the Cross Timbers family and staff,” Chalk said.

Church officials were not immediately available to comment further on the specifics of Anthony's “inappropriate and hurtful” actions, but Chalk said their former pastor was not transparent with the staff or the elder board about his emotional and mental health struggles.

“Josiah was not forthcoming and transparent with the staff and the elder board. Once all of this came to light over the last few weeks, it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our lead pastor. Josiah agreed with this decision and has resigned, and we've accepted that resignation,” the longtime elder said.

“He's accepting the consequences of his actions, and we are continuing to support his recovery and restoration. We ask that all of you as the CT family pray for Josiah and his family and give them space and privacy to heal,” he said.

Anthony, according to an archive of his bio that has now been removed from Timber Cross Church’s website, has been in ministry since 2011. He served as a student minister and campus pastor at the church before he was elevated to lead pastor. He and his wife, Alex, have three children: Owen, Scout and Bowie Jack.

“His passion is to share the hope of Jesus with others by meeting emotional, practical, and spiritual needs both locally and around the world,” the church previously stated.

Chalk said the church will now be led by an interim group of pastors which include Chase Trimmier, associate pastor; Kent Sparks, executive pastor; and Byron Copeland.

Toby Slough, the church’s founding and legacy pastor will also take on additional preaching duties until a new lead pastor is identified.

“He's going to be here this week, the next two weeks, and then he'll be here more often than what we've become accustomed to over the last year or so,” Chalk said.

“This is hard, but God is here, and God is working in this,” he added, urging congregants with questions to reach out to staff.

“If you've got questions, if you've got concerns, if you're hurting, I want you to know that you can reach out to any of the staff,” he said.