 Politics |

Race-based admissions, refusal to celebrate gay weddings: 4 important Supreme Court decisions to watch

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Lorie Smith 303 Creative Case
While Lorie Smith owner of 303 Creative in Colorado was having her case heard at the Supreme Court level, demonstrators could be seen lined up outside the building showing their support. |

The United States Supreme Court is tackling a host of issues this term, having already heard oral arguments on major cases, and will be releasing important opinions in the coming months.

Questions regarding whether colleges can include race as one of many parameters for admissions and questions over whether a website designer in Colorado can refuse to create a site for same-sex weddings are on the agenda.

Such decisions could have a broad impact on judicial precedent and be cited for years to come in future legal opinions, as well as impact the lives of everyday Americans.  

Here's a list of four Supreme Court decisions to pay attention to this year from cases that have been argued in recent months. They include questions over immigration enforcement, race-based college admissions, and First Amendment rights.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics