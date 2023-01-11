Race-based admissions, refusal to celebrate gay weddings: 4 important Supreme Court decisions to watch

The United States Supreme Court is tackling a host of issues this term, having already heard oral arguments on major cases, and will be releasing important opinions in the coming months.

Questions regarding whether colleges can include race as one of many parameters for admissions and questions over whether a website designer in Colorado can refuse to create a site for same-sex weddings are on the agenda.

Such decisions could have a broad impact on judicial precedent and be cited for years to come in future legal opinions, as well as impact the lives of everyday Americans.

Here's a list of four Supreme Court decisions to pay attention to this year from cases that have been argued in recent months. They include questions over immigration enforcement, race-based college admissions, and First Amendment rights.

1

2

3

4

5

Next