Four Reasons Why 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Is a Game Worth Getting Hyped Over

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is the one title that many gamers all over the world are most excited to see this year.

Honestly speaking, the folks at Rockstar Games probably could have just announced a release date for the game, said nothing else about it and fans still would have been extremely excited.

The developers did not go with that strategy, however; and fans should be thankful because the things they are teasing and revealing about this game are just working to make it seem even more amazing.

Listed below are four reasons why gamers should not miss "Red Dead Redemption 2."

1. The Plot

Twitter/RockstarGames Arthur Morgan is the protagonist of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

One of the most memorable features of the first "Red Dead Redemption" game was its story. Fans went along on an adventure with John Marston, and they learned more about his tough life and what it takes to survive in a world where the reach of the law only goes so far.

So many moments in that story have been stuck in the minds of the players who experienced it, and it sure sounds like the plot of the upcoming game will possess that quality as well.

This time around, though, the story is expected to be different, as players will follow a different protagonist — a man known as Arthur Morgan — and the main narrative will focus on survival and waging an unwinnable war against the law.

Morgan must also decide for himself which path he wants to take and what he chooses to do will significantly alter the world around him.

2. The Returning Features

Twitter/RockstarGames The first 'Red Dead Redemption's' John Marston will be included in the upcoming game

According to a recent article from Polygon, things like the honor system and side quests are set to return in the upcoming game, which is good, because players had fun experiencing those in the 2010 game.

In all likelihood, those features will be improved upon as well.

Players will likely encounter some familiar faces as they move around the in-game world as well and John Marston, the protagonist of "Red Dead Redemption," was already confirmed to be featured.

3. The Freedom

Twitter/RockstarGames Players will be given plenty of freedom as they roam through the in-game world

Living as an outlaw means not abiding by all the rules and having plenty of freedom, and developers are emphasizing that in the upcoming game.

A lengthy article written by IGN's Alex Simmons, after he had a chance to enjoy a 45-minute preview of the game, notes that players will have the freedom to act however they want inside the game world, but they should know that NPCs will react accordingly to what they do.

Just going by how Simmons described it, even seemingly minor interactions in the game could be memorable events depending on how players choose to approach them.

4. The Multiplayer Component

Facebook/RockstarGames Details about 'Red Dead Redemption 2's' multiplayer component should be shared soon enough

This is actually an element of the game that the developers have not talked about that much so far, but it is still expected to be a significant part of the final product.

"GTA Online" has been a money-making machine for Rockstar, and they likely want to have something similar to that in this game.

It will be interesting to see how they approach offering multiplayer now that they are working with an old west setting as opposed to a more modern one.

The one thing that is certain is that players will be eager to try out this multiplayer component.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released for the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.