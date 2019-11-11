Francis Chan moving to Hong Kong to share the Gospel, plant churches among 'ultra poor'

Bestselling author and Bible teacher Francis Chan has revealed God is calling him to move to Hong Kong to "bring relief, share the gospel, and plant churches among" the "ultra poor.”

Days after announcing he and his family are moving to Asia in February 2020 to become international missionaries, the Crazy Love author identified the exact destination: Hong Kong.

“Nine years ago, while we were in Hong Kong, Lisa and I both felt God was calling us to move there,” Chan wrote in an online update, adding that they enjoyed their "dependence on God in unfamiliar, uncomfortable places."

But at the time, the pastor said he felt God tell him there were two things he had to do in the United States before he could go anywhere else. “He wanted me to display a different picture of Church and a different picture of marriage/family,” he explained.

In obedience to God’s requirements, Chan said he penned two books: Letters to the Church and You and Me Forever: Marriage in Light of Eternity and noted, “I have tried to live those messages out, giving those around me an example of what I wrote about.”

In 2010, Chan stepped down from Cornerstone Community Church in Simi Valley, California, after the focus turned to him and not the Holy Spirit, before taking his family overseas to India, Thailand and China.

For the past nine years, The Chan family has been in San Francisco, where they started We Are Church, a house church network which has grown to 25 pastors, two of whom are now part of his family and plan to move with him.

Two months ago, Chan was in Myanmar traveling "from hut to hut with a translator, sharing the Gospel with people who had never heard about Jesus.” The more he did it, the more he realized he wanted to do this for "the remainder of my life."

“When I considered the need and opportunity, I knew I wanted to be based in Asia,” he said. “I also have an opportunity there to work with the ultra poor (living off less than 50 cents a day)—to bring relief, share the gospel, and plant churches among them. When I compare that opportunity to things I currently do in the States, the Kingdom profit seems much greater overseas at this point of my life.”

Chan said he plans to still minister in the United States but will be "based in Asia for this next season of life."

“Our current plan is to move to Hong Kong in February,” he revealed. “A lot can change between now and then, but we are heading this direction unless the Lord redirects us. I have no idea how long I will stay in Hong Kong. I had no idea I was going to live in San Francisco for nine years. We will just try to discern the Spirit’s leading daily.”

The popular pastor first shared the revelation Wednesday during a chapel sermon at Azusa Pacific University. He admitted that when he feels “nostalgic” about leaving the United States, the words written by the apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 2:4 convict him.

The passage reads, “We reject all shameful deeds and underhanded methods. We don’t try to trick anyone or distort the word of God. We tell the truth before God, and all who are honest know this.”

Chan warned that far too many Christians are concerned with “appeasing” nonbelievers and their feelings. He also pointed out that Scripture warns against “lukewarm” Christianity.

“[Jesus] says, ‘I’m knocking on the door. You want to get real with me? You ready to surrender to me? You ready to start submitting to this Word even if no one else does?” Chan said. “If your thoughts contradict this book, then you need to come under His thinking.”

“I’m going to come under this because I’m going to stand before Him one day and I’m going to be judged by Him, and I don’t want to be judged as a coward. That’s the greatest joy you’re going to find in life, is when you understand you have a holy, holy judge for a Father who is rich in mercy and full of love for you and is knocking on the door.”