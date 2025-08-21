Home News Frank Caprio, popular Christian judge known for showing mercy, dies day after asking for prayer

Frank Caprio, the beloved chief municipal judge in Providence, Rhode Island, who became a global sensation after his judicial work marked by kindness and compassion became a hit in the “Caught in Providence“ television series, has died. He was 88.

Caprio’s passing was announced Wednesday by his son, David Caprio, in a video statement on his Facebook page.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my father, Judge Frank Caprio, passed away today peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” he said.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your thoughts, and your unwavering support for him throughout his journey. Your love lifted [him] in ways that words cannot describe,” he continued.

David Caprio explained that when his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about two years ago, he was expected to die much earlier. Uplifting public support, however, made him “outlive his diagnosis.”

“My father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about two years ago, and he had great medical doctors to treat his physical illness. However, it was the love and the support that he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year-and-a half,” David Caprio said. “So, in his memory, spread a little kindness today. I know he would love that.”

A day before his passing, the beloved judge, who was a devout Catholic, expressed his faith in the power of prayer in a video in which he asked his supporters to pray for him on Tuesday.

“Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it’s very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback. And I’m back in the hospital now, and I’m coming to you asking you again to remember me in your prayers once more,” he said. “I’m a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the Almighty above is looking over us. So remember me, please.”

In addition to serving as the chief municipal judge in Providence, Frank Caprio also served as the former chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors — a position he was re-appointed to six times since he first got the job in 1985.

Caprio’s passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences online, including from Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

“Judge Caprio’s unique brand of compassion and commonsense approach to justice caught the attention of daytime TV and social media audiences, making ‘Caught in Providence’ a fan favorite. We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to the Caprio family,” they wrote in a statement Wednesday night.

Caprio leaves behind his longtime wife, Joyce Caprio, five children — Frank Jr., David, Marissa, John and Paul — and multiple grand and great-grandchildren.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has also recognized the judge as a state “treasure” and ordered flags at all state agencies to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

“Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure. As we mourn his passing, my thoughts go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him. I've also directed Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff in Judge Caprio's memory. I ask all Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect,” he said in a statement.

“He was more than a jurist — he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity. Whether you grew up watching Judge Caprio on television or first saw his kindness touch lives around the world on social media, there is no question that his legacy will leave a lasting mark across generations.”