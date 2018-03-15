Franklin Graham, Ken Ham Respond to Death of Atheist Stephen Hawking

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Charles W Luzier) Stephen Hawking, the British physicist and best-selling author famed for his work on time and space theory while confined to a wheelchair, answers questions during an interview in Orlando, Florida April 25, 2007. Hawking will fly weightless on the ZERO-G Experiment on April 26, 2007, the flight will take off from the Shuttle Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center. Franklin Graham, Ken Ham, Ray Comfort and Christopher Benek share their reaction to the death of outspoken atheist and physicist Stephen Hawking. Hawking, who preached that science was a more "convincing explanation" for the existence of universe than a belief in God, died Wednesday at age 76, the University of Cambridge announced. Upon hearing of his death, many celebrities and public figures celebrated Hawking for his scientific teachings. NASA remembered the Cambridge University Physicist and best-selling author for "his theories," saying on social media they unlocked a "universe of possibilities." Some renowned evangelicals are using Hawking's passing as an opportunity to share with others why they disagreed with his stance on faith and God. Click on the arrow to go to the next page.

Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham, addresses the crowd at the Festival of Hope, an evangelistic rally held at the national stadium in Port-au-Prince, January 9, 2011. President of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham, took to Facebook to say that he wished he'd had the chance to discuss God with Hawking before his death. "I wish I could have asked Mr. Hawking who he thought designed the human brain. The designers at HP, Apple, Dell, or Lenovo have developed amazing computers, but none come even close to the amazing capabilities of the human mind. Who do you think designed the human brain? The Master Designer — God Himself," Franklin wrote. "I wish Stephen Hawking could have seen the simple truth that God is the Creator of the universe he loved to study and everything in it." The evangelist then quoted Nehemiah 9:6 which says: "You alone are the Lord. You have made the heavens, the heaven of heavens with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them. You give life to all of them and the heavenly host bows down before You."

Ken Ham

Ken Ham shares his thoughts about young creation, February 2017. Ken Ham, president and founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum, and world-renowned Ark Encounter, often debunked Hawking's teachings, he likewise shared his reaction on Twitter along with an article announcing his passing. "A reminder death comes to all. Doesn't matter how famous or not in this world, all will die and face the God who created us and stepped into history in the person of Jesus Christ, to die and be raised to offer a free gift of salvation to all who receive it," Ham warned. On his 75th birthday, Hawking told BBC that he'd like to be remembered for his discovery that "black holes are not entirely black."

Christopher Benek

The Rev. Christopher Benek is the associate pastor of Family Ministries and Mission at First Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Christopher Benek, pastor and leading clergy expert on artificial intelligence and global emerging tech and theology, commended the British scientist for his advanced thinking but called his lack of belief in a higher power nothing more than terror. "Stephen Hawking will definitely be missed. He was one of the great minds in human history. But Hawking wasn't right about everything. His perpetuation of escapism theology in culture was based in fear — not in love, redemption and renewal," Benek tweeted.