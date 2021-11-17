Franklin Graham released from Mayo Clinic after heart surgery: 'I felt God’s presence'

Franklin Graham, a notable conservative evangelical leader, has been released from the Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, days after undergoing heart surgery.

Graham, who serves as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, posted an update on his recovery to his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“I wanted to let you know that I was released from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, yesterday, after a specialized surgery last Monday to correct constrictive pericarditis,” the 69-year-old preacher wrote.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to my doctors and the Mayo Clinic team for their excellent care and expertise. The doctors say that I am doing really well and will be able to return to my normal activity and ministry schedule when I’m fully recovered.”

Graham went on to explain in his post that while he “will be recuperating for the next few weeks,” he is “feeling better every day.”

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers — I know what a difference prayer makes! I was never afraid. I felt God’s presence throughout the entire experience and give Him the glory,” he added.

On Nov. 8, Graham underwent heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic after developing constrictive pericarditis, which is an inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post earlier this month, Samaritan's Purse explained that Graham’s heart condition had developed within the past few months.

“Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium,” stated the organization.

“His doctors expect a full recovery and assured him that he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule. Mr. Graham said that he is looking forward to multiple opportunities across the globe in 2022 to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith in Him.”

A son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, Franklin Graham has overseen and spoken at his share of evangelism events across the United States and abroad.

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 2, for example, Graham held an eight-city evangelism campaign known as the “God Loves You” tour, in which approximately 56,000 people attended and around 5,000 indicated a decision to accept Jesus Christ.