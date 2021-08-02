‘Praise God': Billy Graham's grandson released from hospital after battle with COVID, pneumonia

A grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham has been released from the hospital after battling what is reported to be the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Jonathan Lotz, son of Anne Graham Lotz, was admitted to the intensive care unit last month in critical condition as he battled COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to his mother.

In an announcement Sunday evening, Graham Lotz posted to Facebook that her son was discharged from the hospital and home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Praise God!” she declared in her update. By Monday morning, the post had around 28,000 "likes" and 25,000 "loves."

“God has heard and answered your prayers for my son!” she added.

“Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications. And that I can take good care of him. Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have helped carry him in prayer.”

On July 24, Graham Lotz posted to social media that her son was admitted to the hospital “in critical condition” as he suffered from COVID-19.

“Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus,” she stated at the time. “I am asking you to please pray for Jonathans swift healing and recovery. For the glory of God’s great name. Thank you.”

Last Wednesday, Graham Lotz shared that her son had been moved out of the ICU and was undergoing rehab for COVID-19, giving praise to “our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God!”

As she thanked everyone for “carrying Jonathan on your knees,” the 73-year-old evangelist and author shared lines from a poem that her mother, Jonathan’s grandmother, Ruth, had told her growing up.

“Trust Him when dark doubts assail thee, Trust Him when they strength is small. Trust Him when to simply trust Him is the hardest thing of all. Trust Him He is ever faithful. Trust Him for His will is best," wrote Graham Lotz last week.

"Trust Him for the heart of Jesus is the only place to rest. Trust Him then through tears and sunshine, All thy cares upon Him cast. Till the storms of life are over and the trusting days are past.”

Jonathan Lotz continues his grandfather’s legacy by preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide through Jonathan Lotz Ministries.