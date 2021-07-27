Billy Graham's grandson shares Gospel with hospital staff while battling COVID in ICU

Grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham Jonathan Lotz is currently in critical condition battling COVID-19, but he continues to share the good news of Jesus Christ while in the hospital.

Anne Graham Lotz, Billy Graham's daughter, took to social media to ask for prayer for her son over the weekend.

"Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus," her post read.

She explained that he is in the intensive care unit and communicating with her via text message. The 73-year-old mother and evangelist shared that her son was "physically exhausted yet spiritually overflowing."

“I am continually pouring over the Psalms of Ascent (120-134) in ICU. I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!” Jonathan testified to his mother in his update.

Jonathan Lotz, one of three Lotz siblings, worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, The Winston-Salem Journal reported in 2018. He has continued to honor his grandfather’s legacy as he operates his own ministry. Through Jonathan Lotz Ministries, he preaches the Gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide.

“Jonathan is in ICU,” his mother shared in her latest health update.

Graham Lotz said her son’s strong faith amid his condition reminded her of Genesis 41:52. “He is being fruitful in the land of his affliction,” she declared.

“He is not on a ventilator at this time,” Graham Lotz added. She again asked her followers to pray for her son's full recovery.

“Please be encouraged that God is hearing and answering your prayers — just please don’t let up," she concluded. "Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored — with no long term complications. My heart is filled with gratitude for your prayers.”

Jonathan is not the only Graham grandchild battling health issues.

As reported earlier this month, the original home of Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth, was listed for sale by their daughter Ruth to help raise funds to pay for her daughter’s medical treatments.

The younger Ruth Graham told The Ashville Citizen-Times she is selling the home to help pay for her daughter’s medical costs as she suffers from Lymphangioleiomyomatosis. The multisystem disorder affects different areas of the body, such as lungs, kidneys and the lymphatic system.

“My youngest daughter was diagnosed with a very rare disease that attacks women of childbearing age and there will be some significant medical bills in her future," Ruth Graham said, according to WCNC Charolette. “I am so grateful that I have this provision that I can make like any mother who would move Heaven and earth when your child needs you.”

The third of the reverend's five children revealed that her daughter had the “diagnosis for about three or four years."

Thousands of people have committed to pray for the Graham grandchildren.