Billy Graham’s grandson showing signs of healing amid COVID-19 recovery

A grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham has shown signs of improvement in his health weeks after being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Jonathan Lotz, the son of evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, was released from the hospital on Aug. 1 after being admitted to the intensive care unit on July 24 as he battled the novel coronavirus.

In an update posted Thursday afternoon on Instagram, Anne Graham Lotz explained that her son, Jonathan, was improving as he continued to recover at home.

“My handsome son, Jonathan, has been taken off supplemental oxygen,” posted Anne. “He has driven his dad’s truck for short distances, walked a couple of blocks with me, done the dishes after supper, and is even now getting a few things for me at the grocery store.”

Anne noted that while her son was still “very weak,” Jonathan was still “working hard at pulmonary rehab to regain his strength.”

“I cannot begin to express how grateful my entire family is for your prayers!! All glory to our prayer-hearing God for answering them,” she continued.

Anne then quoted Psalm 28:7, “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and I am helped. My heart leaps for joy and I will give thanks to Him...”

An evangelist like his grandfather, Jonathan was admitted to a North Carolina hospital in critical condition due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Soon after he was admitted to the hospital, Jonathan’s condition improved and he was moved out of the ICU and began rehab while still at the medical facility.

On Aug. 1, Anne took to Facebook to announce that Jonathan was discharged from the hospital and sent home to Raleigh, North Carolina, to continue treatment.

“PRAISE GOD!! Jonathan is home!” declared Anne on Facebook at the time. “Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications. And that I can take good care of him. Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have helped carry him in prayer.”