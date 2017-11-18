Funko Unveils Its New 'One Piece' Pop Figures

Funko Two figures from the "Pop! Animation: One Piece S2" from Funko.

They year may be nearing its end, but the celebration for the 20th anniversary of the "One Piece" franchise continues. This time, Funko has finally revealed its new wave of Pop figures featuring characters from the hit Japanese franchise.

In a post on its official website, the vinyl figure manufacturer announced the "Pop! Animation: One Piece S2." The series features four characters from the popular manga and anime, enjoying their own Funko treatment.

"A new series of One Piece Pop! is here! Featuring the pirate empress Boa Hancock, master swordsman Zoro, cyborg shipwright Franky, and navigator extraordinaire Nami. Collect them all as you sail the seas of the One Piece Universe!" the official product description read. The figures are slated for release in January of 2018.

Moreover, another set of "One Piece" figures are also scheduled to come out next year. These include the frachise's main protagonist, Luffy, as he "aspires to become the next Pirate King; as well as his "blue-nosed reindeer, Chopper!" the description noted.

In addition, the batch will also include "The Surgeon of Death" Trafalgar Law, as well as Luffy's older brother, "Portgas D. Ace." Fans of the franchise who wish to get hold of the figures can pre-order via the Entertainment Earth website.

Comicbook.com noted that the latest wave of "One Piece" Funko figures takes the company closer to completing the Straw Hat Pirates cast. Only missing in the lineup are Usopp, Robin, and Brooke. It is interesting to see if Funko will work on the others to completely satisfy the avid "One Piece" and Funko collectors alike.

The iconic franchise is currently celebrating two decades of success, with different kinds of events and products coming out to pay homage to Luffy and the gang. Back in September, the franchise announced that it will hold a huge stage play next year titled "One Piece Dramatic Stage THE METAL - Recollection of Marineford."

The play will showcase various "One Piece" elements using holographic and 3DCG effects.