Home News 'Long overdue': G3 Ministries announces Scott Aniol as new president

A prominent ministry has appointed a new president following the resignation of its previous leader, who confessed to anonymously slandering multiple religious figures.

In a statement published Monday, G3 Ministries announced the appointment of Scott Aniol as president of the organization that seeks to “glorify God by educating, encouraging, and equipping local churches with sound biblical theology.” Aniol has worked with G3 since 2021, serving as executive vice president and editor-in-chief of G3 Press, the ministry’s publishing arm.

“G3 exists to glorify God by educating, encouraging, and equipping God’s people with biblical truth for biblical living,” Aniol said, reflecting on his goals for G3 Ministries. “I am deeply committed to maintaining our firm stand on first-level doctrinal matters while modeling gracious engagement on areas where faithful brothers may differ. My desire is that G3 would continue to be a trusted resource for pastors and churches and a platform for amplifying the voices of ordinary men who faithfully labor in the Word week after week.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

G3 Ministries Board Chairman Jonathan Frazier described Aniol’s promotion as “a recognition long overdue for his exceptional leadership and faithful stewardship over the past four years,” adding, “We are excited to see him fully assume the mantle of leadership and continue advancing the vision and mission of G3.”

G3 Director of Operations Laramie Minga praised Aniol’s “integrity, theological clarity, and steadfastness,” noting that his “commitment to the local church and to the mission of G3 is unwavering.”

“I am confident that under his leadership, G3 will continue to flourish and remain a trustworthy resource for pastors and churches,” Minga added. The positive reaction to Aniol’s appointment extended beyond permanent G3 staffers to religious leaders who have spoken at the G3 Conference.

Joel Beeke, who serves as chancellor of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary and pastor of Heritage Reformed Congregation in Grand Rapids, Michigan, characterized Aniol as “a brother that is not only multi-gifted for leadership and personal relationships in promoting the biblically conservative Reformed faith, but is also highly qualified to steer G3 in biblical and godly ways that will aim for the glory of God, the maturation of believers, and the salvation of the lost.”

Aniol’s educational background includes a Ph.D. and Master of Theological Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Master of Music in Aesthetics from Northern Illinois University. He currently serves as a professor of pastoral theology at Grace Bible Theological Seminary and an elder at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church. Before joining G3, Aniol spent more than a decade serving on the faculty of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Aniol’s appointment as president of G3 Ministries comes two months after the organization’s previous president, Josh Buice, resigned after confessing to using anonymous social media and email accounts as well as Substack platforms to “publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders.” Like Aniol, Buice had a connection to Pray’s Mill Baptist Church, located in Douglasville, Georgia, serving as a pastor and elder there.

As a result of Buice’s resignation, this year’s G3 Conference, which has drawn thousands of attendees in the past, has been canceled.

Currently, over 100 churches in the United States and around the world are part of the G3 Network. The G3 Network stresses that its goal is to merely provide a “ministry connection point for pastors and local churches” rather than working to “become a denomination” in and of itself, indicating that “We are not mutually exclusive to other networks and denominations.”