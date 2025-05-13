Home News G3 Ministries President Josh Buice resigns after confessing to slandering Christian leaders

Josh Buice, president of G3 Ministries, who also serves as a pastor and elder at Pray's Mill Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia, has resigned after confessing to using multiple social media and email accounts to “publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders.”

In a statement Monday, Pray’s Mill Baptist Church said Buice’s resignation from G3 ministries which helps “local churches with sound biblical theology for the glory of God,” was prompted by a push from their board after a series of confrontations about his actions.

“In recent weeks, the elders of PMBC uncovered irrefutable evidence that Dr. Buice has, for the past three years, operated at least four anonymous social media accounts, two anonymous email addresses, and two Substack platforms. These accounts were used to publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders, including faithful pastors (some of whom have spoken at G3 conferences), several PMBC elders, and others,” the church elders said in their statement.

“These actions were not only sinful in nature but deeply divisive, causing unnecessary suspicion and strife within the body of Christ, and particularly within the eldership of PMBC.”

The church, which left the Southern Baptist Convention in 2022, due to the denomination’s alleged cultural shift to the Left, then explained that Buice had denied his sin multiple times before he finally confessed.

“Dr. Buice had been asked on multiple occasions over the past two years whether he had any connection to these anonymous accounts. In each case, he denied any knowledge of them. On Sunday evening, May 4, 2025, after clear and comprehensive evidence emerged linking the accounts directly to him, the elders of PMBC confronted Josh,” the church said. “For two hours, he continued to deny his involvement.”

It was not until after significant pleading from church officials that he “walk in the light” that Buice confessed what he did.

“Since then, Josh has acknowledged his sin, expressed sorrow, and asked for forgiveness. His desire is to personally ask forgiveness of every person he has slandered or lied to. While Josh has acknowledged with the elders that he is presently disqualified from serving as an elder, we do not believe at this time that his sin is necessarily permanently disqualifying,” the church said.

“On May 8, after some members of the board encouraged Josh Buice to resign, the board received and unanimously accepted Josh Buice’s resignation as President of G3. The elders of PMBC have asked Josh to take an indefinite leave until the church is able to determine a more detailed path forward,” the church added in their statement.

The G3 Conference, an annual event that grew from 750 people to 6,500 from 2013 to 2021, has also been canceled as a result of Buice’s resignation, a statement from the ministry’s website said. The G3 National Conference this year was scheduled for Sept. 11–13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“In light of these events, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming national G3 Conference and all 2025 workshops. All registrants, exhibitors, and publishers will receive a full refund of registration fees. G3 plans to continue G3+, G3 Press, the G3 Student Retreat, and other media content,” the ministry said.

“As we look to the ministry’s future, we will prioritize the publication of helpful biblical content that strengthens the church and avoids the dangerous celebrity culture that has unfortunately come to characterize so much of modern evangelicalism.”

Since the announcement of Buice’s resignation many Christians have shared their public reactions, including Justin Peters of Justin Peters Ministries.

“This is heartbreaking and truly hard to understand. Sin has such devastating consequences, not only to ourselves but to many others. We truly do need to pray for Josh and his family, G3, Prays Mill and the body of Christ,” Peters wrote in a statement on X Monday. “Christ is our model. He is the only One to Whom we will give an account and the only One to Whom we look. We imitate men only insomuch as they imitate Christ (1 Cor. 11:1).”

Christian author Jennifer Greenberg speculated in lengthy statement on X that Buice likely offended powerful Christian leaders.

“Genuinely unimpressed by this. I’ve had a few interactions with Josh. He was always respectful even when we disagreed. I’m not saying he didn’t do the things they’re claiming. What I am saying is he’s not a unique offender. There are dozens, if not hundreds of pastors and elders out there who are objectively 100X worse than Josh yet few to nobody in the Theobro camp calls them out,” she argued.

“I’ll tell you what’s going on right now [...] Josh Buice hurt the fragile feelings of men in power. This has nothing to do with sin and everything to do with ego and hierarchy. These Theobro guys don’t care about division or strife. They thrive on it. They often brag about being persecuted when people are offended by them,” she added in part.