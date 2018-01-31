'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Maisie Williams Says Premiere Date Rumor Is 'Completely False'

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actress Maisie Williams at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Maisie Williams has just shut down a rumor concerning the "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere.

Earlier this January, Metro UK conducted an interview with Williams, who supposedly revealed the premiere month of the final season of the HBO fantasy series.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," she said. "There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

However, the actress then subsequently took to Twitter to clarify what really happened.

"Just a tweet letting you know this 'game of thrones' release date 'quote' I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago," she wrote.

After the clarification, Metro UK changed the quote in the interview, replacing "April" with just the year "2019." Some fans may be disappointed with the news since they cannot mark their calendars yet.

It is not surprising at all that HBO would keep details about the final season's premiere shrouded in mystery. The network has even taken extreme measures in order to ensure that the plot of the eighth season does not get out. However, as previously reported, some spoilers may have slipped through the cracks.

Production is currently in progress, and spoilers indicate that season 8 will return to Winter town and the crypt of Winterfell. The cast and crew were reportedly spotted filming in the locations where these two are set. The scene at the crypt of Winterfell will apparently feature two main characters discussing Ned Stark's death. Another scene at the same location ends with a horn blast, which could mean a number of things depending on how many times it is blown.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will premiere in 2019.