Games With Gold December 2017: New Free Games Now Available For Xbox One and Xbox 360

Major Nelson/Microsoft For the month of December, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games as part of the Games With Gold promo.

There are only two weeks left this December which means a new set of free games are now available on the Xbox Games with Gold program. Starting today, Xbox Live Gold members can now download "Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" and "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 respectively.

"Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition" will be replacing "Tales from the Borderlands" as the Xbox One Games with Gold offering for December 2017. The game will be available for download from Dec. 16 up until Dec. 31.

The episodic graphic adventure game features five episodes and follows Marty McFly and Emmett "Doc" Brown in their time-traveling adventures using the DeLorean time machine. Players can use their keyboard, mouse or game controller to control Marty as he explores the game's 3D environments.

"Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide" is also currently available for Xbox One owners with an enhanced version for Xbox One X featuring native 4K support and more detailed textures. The game is downloadable for free until Dec. 31, 2017.

On the other hand, "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death" will be replacing rhythm action game "Child of Eden" as the Games with Gold offering for the Xbox 360. The 2013 action-adventure hack and slash game is heavily reminiscent of the "God of War" franchise and will be available today until the end of the month.

The game follows Marlow Briggs, a smokejumper, as he tries to rescue his girlfriend Eve who is being held against her will by Heng Long. Along the way, Briggs finds new weapons which he can upgrade allowing him to fight progressively stronger enemies before his final duel with Long.

