Gateway Church cancels conference after Robert Morris resignation

Gateway Church has canceled this year's Gateway Conference held annually in September following the resignation of founding pastor Robert Morris over allegations he sexually abused a minor over three decades ago.

Gateway Conference organizers announced Wednesday that they canceled the gathering "after much prayer and consideration."

"Our congregation and staff are in the midst of navigating Robert Morris' resignation and the emotions surrounding it," they stated. "As we seek to navigate this season in a healthy way and in a manner that promotes healing for everyone affected, we believe it best to not hold Gateway Conference this year."

"We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this causes. For those who have already registered, we will be issuing full refunds on the tickets."

The organizers also stated that they were "deeply sorry for the pain this situation caused the survivor, other survivors of abuse, and the Church at large" and that they were "overwhelmed by the love and support we've received from many of you for our congregation, volunteers, and staff who serve this church."

In June, the Southlake, Texas-based megachurch's board of elders announced in a statement given to The Christian Post that Morris, who founded the congregation in 2000, resigned as lead pastor following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Specifically, Morris was accused of abusing a woman named Cindy Clemishire back in the 1980s for about five years, beginning when she was only 12 years old.

A couple of days before the announced resignation, Morris admitted in a statement to engaging in "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady" when he was in his 20s. However, he did not name Clemishire in his statement.

The elders explained that in addition to Morris resigning, they also hired the law firm Haynes & Boone, LLP, in order "to conduct an independent, thorough, and professional review of the report of past abuse to ensure we have a complete understanding of the events from 1982-1987."

The Gateway elders said that while Morris told them about his past and they believed he had been biblically restored to ministry, Morris did not disclose that he had abused a 12-year-old.

"Regretfully, prior to Friday, June 14, the elders did not have all the facts of the inappropriate relationship between Morris and the victim, including her age at the time and the length of the abuse. The elders' prior understanding was that Morris's extramarital relationship, which he had discussed many times throughout his ministry, was with 'a young lady' and not abuse of a 12-year-old child," explained the elders.

"Even though it occurred many years before Gateway was established, as leaders of the church, we regret that we did not have the information that we now have. We are heartbroken and appalled by what has come to light over the past few days, and we express our deep sympathy to the victim and her family."

In July, Morris' son James and his wife, Bridgette, stepped down as the new leaders of Gateway Church after a meeting with elders. Popular Christian author and San Antonio-based Pastor Max Lucado will serve as Gateway Church's teaching pastor on an interim basis.