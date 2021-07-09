San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus faces backlash after releasing ‘we’re coming for your children’ video

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has faced intense backlash after releasing a song that many believe is intent on pushing the LGBT agenda on children.

In the song, which was released earlier this month but made private Thursday following immense public criticism, the choir sings such phrases as, “we’ll convert your children” and “we’re coming for your children,” which was viewed as an overt threat to parents.

"You think we're sinful. You fight against our rights,” one choir member sings in a solo at the beginning of the song. “You say we all lead lives you can't respect. But you're just frightened.”

“You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked,” he continues. “Funny, just this once, you’re correct. We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it.”

“You can keep them from disco,” the full chorus sings. “Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair ... The gay agenda is coming home."

The “We’re Coming For Your Children” song went viral, and after being slammed on social media, the choir released a statement on Twitter regarding the backlash.

“The far-right conservative media found [our video] and have taken it as their cause,” the choir said in a statement released Thursday. “This has all happened in the past 24 hours and it continues to pick up steam. They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs. It is obvious this tongue-in-cheek humor is lost on many.”

An Important Message to the Chorus Family. ?? pic.twitter.com/XBpSY6r4j7 — SF Gay Men's Chorus (@SFGMC) July 8, 2021

The choir said it made the video private to keep members of the chorus in the video safe due to “vitriolic” threats of harm and comments that became “increasingly alarming.” The choir added that it's in contact with local and national law enforcement regarding the threats and will take legal steps.

The video, titled “A Message From the Gay Community,” reportedly received 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes before it was made private, according to The Post Millennial.

The song was written by Rosser and Sohne, the duo that previously apologized for writing music endorsing Afghan child sex abuse, according to Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for The Post Millennial.

Conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus for The Daily Wire, reacted to the video by saying he doubts the song was actually a “tongue-and-cheek” parody, as the choir said in its statement.

“The left has a very different vision of what America ought to be and the way they’re going to achieve this is by changing how your kids are taught,” Shapiro said.

“And if you push back on them, then this, of course, makes you the true threat to the kids. …,” he continued. “If you want to separate the country, this is how you are going to separate the country. As I say, I’m going to educate my kids how I want to educate my kids. Frankly, I am not interested in what the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir thinks my kids should learn.”

Multiple pastors and Christian leaders expressed their disapproval of the LGBT agenda that's promoted in the video.

Arizona-based pastor and apologist James White tweeted about the song, saying, “Reason #1,462,908 to homeschool and communicate a passionate, deep Christian worldview that explains how men are to be men, women to be women, and all are to be thankful for the gifts and roles God has given.”

Reason #1,462,908 to homeschool and communicate a passionate, deep Christian worldview that explains how men are to be men, women to be women, and all are to be thankful for the gifts and roles God has given. https://t.co/838GX7FFya — James White (@DrOakley1689) July 7, 2021

Similarly, Andrew T. Walker of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary quipped, “But remember, everyone, it's the religious conservatives who spend their day plotting the next chapter of the culture war.”

In its statement, the choir added that it was working to control the narrative and is dedicated to “being role models, teaching and spreading the message of love, tolerance and celebration through our music.”

“After decades of our children being indoctrinated and taught intolerance for anyone who is ‘other,’ from using Bible as a weapon to reparative therapy, it’s our turn,” the choir’s statement continued.

Although the choir sings about teaching children not to hate, the chorus repeats the phrases, “We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.”

The song ends with the choir singing, “no escaping it,” and once the children are converted, they will “start converting you.”

"Your children will care about fairness and justice for others,” the song continues. “Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers. Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you!"

"We'll make an ally of you yet. The gay agenda is coming home,” the choir sings. “The gay agenda is here! But you don't have to worry because there's nothing wrong with standing by our side."

The Christian Post reached out to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus but did not receive a response by press time.