George and Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 to Help Migrant Children Separated From Families

George and Amal Clooney have weighed in on the raging issue centered on the migrant children who were separated from their families at the border. The couple matched their words with action as well, which they did by donating $100,000 to a group that will help the separated kids.

The Clooneys have stepped up with a $100,000 donation to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, a human rights group seeking to protect and advocate for the immigrant children.

YouTube/CNN A screenshot of George and Amal Clooney, who recently donated to the the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

The generous donation, which was made through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, was received by the Young Center on Wednesday, June 20, as the group confirmed via a statement.

George Clooney has their twins Ella and Alexander on his mind as he made a statement about their assistance to the group. "At some point in the future our children will ask us: 'Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?'" Clooney wrote, as quoted by People.

"And when we answer yes, they'll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood," he added. George and Amal Clooney welcomed their son and daughter around a year ago.

George also pointed out that while changing the Trump administration's policy is something that they cannot change by themselves, they can instead turn their efforts towards helping defend the victims of it.

President Donald Trump has, indeed, made a rare reversal by signing an executive order, one that "will solve that problem," of migrant children being stripped away from their parents and guardians at the border. While the children now stand a chance of staying with their parents, the challenges of the immigration crisis still remain.

"We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time," Maria Woltjen, Executive Director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, said about the support from the Clooneys.