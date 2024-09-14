Home News George Sweeting, evangelist who led Moody Bible Institute for decades, dies at 99

Moody Bible Institute has announced that George Sweeting, who served the institution for nearly 30 years between his time as president and later as chancellor, died Tuesday at the age of 99. He was “at heart an evangelist and soul winner,” the institute said.

“An indelible mark has been placed on this world as well as Moody through the incredible life and ministry of George Sweeting,” said Moody Bible Institute President Mark Jobe in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“His legacy is marked by a deep love for his family, the Church, and the transformative power of the Gospel,” Jobe added. “While we mourn with his family and those whose lives were touched by him, we echo the Apostle Paul’s words in 1 Thessalonians 4 that we do so with hope, knowing he is in the presence of the Lord and we will be reunited with him one day.”

Sweeting’s tenure at the Chicago-based Moody Bible Institute spanned several decades, beginning in 1971 as president and concluding as chancellor at the end of 1999. A Moody alumnus from the class of 1945, Sweeting’s leadership and legacy have helped shape the institution’s direction and impact, according to an obituary.

Sweeting is survived by his wife, Hilda, and their sons George, James, Donald and Robert, as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In recognition of Sweeting’s contributions, Moody will broadcast a one-hour special, “Dr. George Sweeting: A Tribute,” on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The program will air across its Moody Radio network of stations and select affiliates, celebrating his enduring impact.

Sweeting’s journey began in a robust Christian family environment, which he credited as foundational to his spiritual development. His leadership qualities emerged early and were shaped significantly during his teenage years at the Hawthorne Gospel Church in New Jersey. The church’s youth ministry, known for its dynamic outreach, was a crucible that honed his Evangelical zeal.

Sweeting’s narrative took a dramatic turn in 1940 when he fully committed to Christian service. His ministry began in earnest at Hawthorne Gospel, where he was ordained and later served as an associate pastor.

His academic and pastoral journey was marked by a brief but intense battle with testicular cancer during his senior year at Moody.

After school, Sweeting’s evangelistic call led him across America and beyond as an itinerant preacher for nine years, conducting revival meetings and Evangelical campaigns. With colleagues, Sweeting preached almost daily and traveled nationwide in a large semi-truck carrying the tent for the evangelistic outreaches.

His return to pastoral ministry saw him revitalizing dying churches, notably the Madison Avenue Baptist Church in New Jersey and later The Moody Church in Chicago.

His dynamic leadership at The Moody Church eventually transitioned to a larger role within the Moody Bible Institute.

Under Sweeting’s presidency, the institute saw significant expansion and innovation, launching new programs and extending its educational and Evangelical reach globally, including through the Moody Pastor’s Conference and the expansion of Moody Radio.

Sweeting’s latter years were marked by a return to local church ministry, focusing on senior adult ministry until his retirement in 2018.

His final years culminated in the publication of his last book, Full Circle: A Pictorial Autobiography of George and Hilda Sweeting.

In one of his last public addresses at Moody Bible Institute’s President’s Chapel in 2012, the then-88-year-old Sweeting reflected on D.L. Moody’s legacy. He shared Henry Varley’s influential words — that the world had yet to see what God can do with a person fully devoted to Jesus Christ — and challenged the students, asking, “Will you be that man? Will you be that woman? I pray so. Hallelujah, amen and amen.”