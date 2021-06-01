Georgia church raises over $10K, 8,100 pounds of food to for ministry launched in response to lockdowns

A congregation in Georgia has donated more than 8,100 pounds of food and over $10,000 to a food distribution ministry that was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesley United Methodist Church of Evans delivered the donations on Sunday, having collected the funds and food supplies during the liturgical season of Lent.

The donations included the 8,100 pounds of food and $10,456.83, said Milledge Austin, communications director at Wesley UMC, in an interview with The Christian Post.

Macedonia Church of Grovetown was the recipient of the donations, as that congregation’s food ministry has served over 50,000 people in need since it was launched last year. The church holds a weekly food drive that, at the peak of the pandemic, was serving over 1,000 people weekly, but now regularly serves around 200 people each week.

“At the beginning of the new year, a group of our staff brainstormed ways that our church could have an impact on the local community,” Austin told CP.

“We realized that during the summer months, there are a lot of families that lose school breakfasts and lunches for their kids, a staple they rely on very heavily during the school year. We wanted to help alleviate that loss by collecting food to distribute to those in need in Columbia County throughout the summer.”

Wesley UMC Senior Pastor Greg Porterfield stressed in a statement to CP that the donation was aimed at working with the ministry at Macedonia Church and not trying to “compete” with it.

“When we were looking at how best to distribute the food, we learned of what Macedonia has been doing since last year. We knew that we wanted to contribute to their ministry, not copy it,” Porterfield added.

Austin told CP that the donations for the food ministry all came from “our generous congregation,” noting that “even during the peak of the pandemic, our congregation has proven to be very giving and they want to help their neighbors.”

This marks the first time that Wesley UMC and Macedonia Church have worked together, according to Austin, though he hopes it won't be the last time.

“The biggest thing we hope people take away from this sizable donation is our desire to help those in our community and those in need, and to spread the Kingdom of God here in Columbia County and beyond,” he continued.

“We simply want to spread God’s love and good word. Not just by worshiping on Sunday mornings, but by going out and doing good for those around us.”