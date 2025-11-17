Home News ‘This is love in motion’: Church gives away groceries to 400 families in need

A congregation in Georgia recently gave away groceries to 400 area families in need.

Solid Rock Church of Midland, which has an average weekly worship attendance of 300 people, held a grocery giveaway event on Saturday.

Lead Pastor Jay Bailey told The Christian Post that the event was “much more than giving away food,” as it was truly “about neighbor helping neighbor.”

“We decided to do the grocery giveaway because we realized that many in our community are going through a difficult time, and if we could, in some small way, make a difference in helping to fill the gap, we would be living out the love of Christ,” said Bailey.

Solid Rock had previously held grocery giveaway events, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Saturday's event, however, was different "in both size and scale," according to Bailey, who said the church distributed more than 1,500 bags and 250 boxes of nonperishable items to those in need.

“Anytime we can demonstrate the love of Jesus in practical ways to those in need, we are showing people they matter to God and to us,” Bailey emphasized.

“Exhibited compassion is living out the ethic of Jesus. The Gospel transcends our confession; it must be reflected in our care for people. Our love and faith require demonstration. This is love in motion.”

As a congregation affiliated with the Assemblies of God denomination, Solid Rock states on its website that it is a “L.I.F.E. giving church,” which stands for “Love God,” “Invest in Relationships,” “Find a Ministry” and “Engage the World.”

“One driving question we must ask ourselves is: How can I use my one and only life to transform the world around me? We believe our lives find true meaning and significance only when we embrace and fulfill God’s purpose for it,” the church states.

“As a church, we are devoted to reaching beyond our walls to meet both the spiritual and practical needs of our community and the world. By being a tangible expression of Christ’s love and power, we inspire hope, bring transformation, and make a lasting difference in the lives of others.”