Getting Busy Teens Into Church

The tongue in cheek joke we used to have in youth ministry was that it's a complex mathematical formula to try to estimate the exact point in which two moving targets will intersect! That's exactly what you feel like many times as the average Youth Pastor in today's churches as he or she tries keep up with the very busy schedules of today's teens.

How many hours do you actually have to minister to the teens in your church if they are regular attendees? They are there most often for the midweek youth group, which gives you about an hour and a half. If they come on Sundays they are there for a couple more hours but quite frankly there is not much time for you to interact with them during these service.

